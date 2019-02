Breakfast With The Beatles – February 3, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Drive My Car

Paul – Freedom (Concert For Nyc)

George – Unknown Delight

Backbeat Soundtrack – Slow Down

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much

Booker T & The M.G.’S – Something

Paul – I Don’t Know

Professor Moptop

Claus Nielsen – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

The Beatles – Till There Was You

The Beatles – A Day In The Life (Take 2)

The Beatles – Come Together

Greg Allman – Rain

9 AM

The Beatles – I Should Have Known Better

George W/Carl Perkins – Glad All Over

The Beatles – Dig It

The Beatles – Twist And Shout (Hollywood Bowl)

The Beatles – Lady Madonna (Take 4 Monitor Mix 1, Mono)

Ringo – Oh My My

The Beatles – Birthday (2018 (Remaster)

Ozzy Osbourne – How?

John – Out The Blue

The Beatles – This Boy

Paul – Picasso’s Last Words

Brandon Flowers – Instant Karma (Lennon 75th )

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - FEBRUARY 3 , 2019

FREE RANGE UKULELE SOCIETY OF OAK PARK MEETUP – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – EASTGATE CAFÉ, 102 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK – ALL BEATLES BRIT BEAT – FRIDAY, 6 PM – CHICAGO AUTO SHOW - McCORMICK PLACE THE BEATLELES – FRIDAY, 8 PM – FRIENDLY TAP, 6733 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 9:30 PM – OHNWARD FINE ARTS CENTER, 1215 E. PLATT ST, MAQUOKETA, IOWA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM