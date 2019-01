Breakfast With The Beatles – January 13, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Beatles – Teddy Boy (Glyn Johns Mix)

Ringo – Dead Giveaway

John – Be Bop A Lula

Tom Petty – I Need You (Concert For George)

The Beatles – Think For Yourself

Paul - My Love (2018 Remaster)

John – Oh My Love (2018 Remaster)

The Beatles – Hey Jude

The Beatles – Glass Onion (2018 Remaster)

Steve Earle – I’m Looking Through You

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand (Hollywood Bowl)

Mae West – Day Tripper

The Beatles – A Hard Days Night

George – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Japan)

9 AM

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever

George – Ooh Baby (You Know That I Love You)

Leslie West Band – Dear Prudence

The Beatles – Long Tall Sally

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road (Anthology)

Paul – Warm And Beautiful

Jake Shimabukuro – Here, There And Everywhere

Paul – Mumbo (Rough Mix)

The Beatles – Suggs – I’m Only Sleeping

The Beatles – Twist And Shout

Wings – Spirits Of Ancient Egypt (Wings Over America)

The Beatles – All Together Now

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JANUARY 13, 2019

DENNY LAINE – PERFORMING THE BAND ON THE RUN ALBUM AND MOODY BLUES SONGS – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM , ARCADA THEATER, 105 E. MAIN ST, ST, CHARLES THE FAB FOUR – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM – PEORIA CIVIC CENTER, 201 S.W. HEFFERSIB AVE, PEORIA DENNY LAINE – SOLO SHOW – FRIDAY, 9 PM – EVANSTON ROCKS, 1012 CHURCH ST, EVANSTON BEATLELELES – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 10:30 PM – DKT, 220 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – AMERICAN ITALIAN CULTURAL SOCIETY, 1918 DONMAUR DR, CREST HILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) DENNY LAINE – PERFORMING BAND ON THE RUN ALBUM AND MOODY BLUES SONGS – 8 PM, SATURDAY – WILDEY THEATER, 252 N. MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, ILL AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – PALACE THEATER, 564 WISCONSIN DELLS, PARKWAY SOUTH, WISCONSIN DELLS, WISC SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – SATURDAY, JANUARY 26TH , 7 PM – CLASS ON THE WHITE ALBUM OUT TAKES – BLUE ISLAND BEER COMPANY, 1337 OLDE WESTERN AVE, BLUE ISLAND – FOLLOWED BY PHIL ANGOTTI – PLAYING SONGS FROM THE WHITE ALBUM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

