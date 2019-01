Breakfast With The Beatles – January 20, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – When I Get Home

Paul – Eat At Home

Ten Cc – Paperback Writer

Ringo – Weight Of The World

Allison Krause – I Will

John – I Know (I Know)

The Beatles – Misery

David Bowie W/John – Across The Universe

Professor Moptop

Dubchek – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

The Beatles – Get Back

The Beatles – Helter Skelter (Take 2)

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

9 AM

The Beatles – Piggies (2018 Remaster)

Matthew Sweet – She Said, She Said

George – Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long

Paul – The Mess (Live At The Hague)

The Beatles – A Shot Of Rhythm And Blues (Bbc)

The Beatles – I’m Looking Through You

Paul – Dear Friend (2018 Remaster)

Peter & Gordon – I Don’t Want To See You Again

The Beatles – Because

Dan Wilensky – And I Love Her

The Beatles – There’s A Place (Takes 5 & 6)

The Beatles – Kansas City

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JANUARY 20, 2019

McLENNON – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST

THE BEATLELELES – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 10 PM – O’SULLIVANS PUBLIC HOUSE, 7244 MADISON ST, FOREST PARK

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – SATURDAY, JANUARY 26TH , 7 PM – CLASS ON THE

WHITE ALBUM OUT TAKES – BLUE ISLAND BEER COMPANY, 1337 OLDE WESTERN AVE, BLUE ISLAND – FOLLOWED BY PHIL ANGOTTI – PLAYING SONGS FROM THE WHITE ALBUM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

