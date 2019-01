Breakfast With The Beatles – January 6, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I Want To Tell You

Paul – Silly Love Songs

The Beatles – Three Cool Cats (Anthology)

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry (Demo)

Paul – Who Cares

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – Nowhere Man

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Paul – Love Is Strange (2018 Remaster)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Across The Universe

Cav Manning – One After 909

Paul – Get Enough

The Beatles – Tell Me Why

Doris Troy – Get Back

George – This Is Love

9 AM

The Beatles – In My Life

Paul – Bluebird

Ides Of March – Symphony For Eleanor

The Beatles – Penny Lane

John – Hold On

Ringo – Easy For Me

Harry Nilsson – She’s Leaving Home

Paul – Mama’s Little Girl (Red Rose Speedway Bonus)

The Beatles – What You’re Doing

Beach Boys – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Beatles – Rocky Raccoon (2018 Remaster)

The Beatles – Free As A Bird

George – Gone Troppo

The Beatles – All My Loving

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JANUARY 6, 2019

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – MONDAY, 7 PM – BERTHA FRANK PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 350 N. ILLINOIS AVE, MORTON, IL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – JAMES LUMBER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS AT COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY, 19351 W. WASHINGTON ST, GRAYSLAKE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

