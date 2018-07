Breakfast With The Beatles – July 1, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Matchbox

The Beatles – If You’ve Got Troubles (Anthology)

Darren Ianotti – Boys

Ringo – In A Heartbeat

Jim Sturgess & Joe Anderson – With A Little Help From My Friends

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite

Ringo – Yellow Submarine (Soundstage)

Professor Moptop

Veronica Lee & The Moniquees – Ringo Did It

The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden

Paul – Come On To Me

Ringo – King Of Broken Hearts

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

George - Isn’t It A Pity (Version 2)

9 AM

The Beatles – What Goes On

Austin Beatles Tribute Band – Don’t Pass Me By

John – ( Just Like) Starting Over

The Beatles – Ask Me Why

Ringo – Devil Woman

Professor Moptop

Larry Finnegan – The Other Ringo

The Beatles – I Wanna Be Your Man

Ringo – No No Song

The Beatles – Get Back (Let It Be)

The Beatles – Honey Don’t (Bbc)

The Beatles – I’m So Tired

Sarabeth Tucek – Good Night

The Beatles – Act Naturally

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JULY 1, 2018

THE STING RAYS – MONDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – CRUISIN’ INTO LOCKPORT CLASSIC CAR SHOW, AT GAZEBO, 222 E. 9TH ST, LOCKPORT ( SET WILL INCLUDE BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 4TH OF JULY, 7:30 PM – FRONTIER DAYS FESTIVAL, RECREATION PARK, 500 E. MINER ST, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – OUTDOORS

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 4TH OF JULY, 7:45 TILL 9:15 PM – HARNER PARK, 6250 DEMPSTER, ST, MORTON GROVE – OUTDOORS – FOLLOWED BY THE ANNUAL FIREWORKS SHOW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – WEDNESDAY, 4TH OF JULY, 6 TILL 7:30 PM – 4TH OF JULY FEST, HENNEPIN, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – WEDNESDAY, NOON TILL 4 PM – SLEEPY HOLLOW 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION, SABATINO PARK, 71 THOROBRED, SLEEPY HALLOW – ALL AGES, FREE, OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 8:30 PM – BARTLETT 4TH OF JULY FESTIVAL, APPLE ORCHARD COMMUNITY PARK, 700 S. BARTLETT RD, BARTLETT, ILL - OUTDOORS

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – LAWN AT MORRIS COURTHOUSE, 111 E. WASHINGTON ST, MORRIS, ILL – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – GLACIAL PARK, McHENRY COUNTY, STONE AMPHITHEATER, 6512 HARTS RD, RINGWOOD, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – MOUNT MORRIS JAMBOREE, WESLEY AVE AT FRONT ST, MOUNT MORRIS – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE PRESENTS SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND – SATURDAY, 8 PM – RAVINIA FESTIVAL, 200 RAVINIA PARK ROAD, HIGHLAND PARK

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 10 PM – ARCADA THEATER, 105 E. MAIN ST, ST, CHARLES

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SUNDAY, 4 PM – FOUR WINDS CASINO SILVER CREEK, 11111 WILSON RD, NEW BUFFALO, MICH

THE NEW INVADERS – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 6:30 PM – HERITAGE PARK PERFORMANCE PAVILION, 201 COMMUNITY BLVD, WHEELING – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)