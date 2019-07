Breakfast With The Beatles – July 14, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

Paul – Venus & Mars/Rock Show

Lulu & Paul – Inside Thing (Let ‘Em In)

The Beatles – When I’m 64

Brad Mehldau – Great Day

Paul – Great Day

Beat Bugs W/Sia – Blackbird

The Beatles – From Me To You

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Come And Get It (Anthology-Demo)

Ringo – Blue Turning Grey Over You

The Beatles – Back In The Ussr (Take 6)

The Beatles – I’m A Loser

Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Dhani Harrison, Steve Winwood & Prince – While

My Guitar Gently Weeps (Hof)

9 AM

The Beatles – Blue Jay Way

John – How (Strings Only)

The Beatles – Dear Prudence (Esher Demo)

George – Brainwashed

Motley Crue – Helter Skelter

The Beatles – Birthday

Dave Mason – If You’ve Got Love

The Beatles – Till There Was You

Paul – Happy With You

Isley Brothers – Twist And Shout

The Beatles – The Ballad Of John And Yoko

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 14, 2019

NEVERLY BROTHERS – TUESDAY, 6:45 TILL 8 PM – 318 SPRING CREEK RD, ROCKFORD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – PHEASANT HILLS PARK, 2315 HART ST, DYER, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHN’S AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) FREE JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) FREE McLENNON – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST, ON THE PATIO NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – HARMONY PARK, CORNER OF CAMPBELL ST & VAIL AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – THURSDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – FIREWATER SALOON, 6689 N. OLIPHANT AVE, EDISON PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – ORLAND PARK MARKET AT THE PARK, CRESCENT PARK, 9705 W. 142ND ST, ORLAND PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, PARK ST. BETWEEN LAKE & SEYMOUR STS. (SET INCLUDES SOME BEATLE SONGS) FREE BRIT BEAT – FRIDAY, 7 PM – ORLAND PARK CROSSING, 43RD ST & LaGRANGE RD, ORLAND PARK – ALL AGES AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9:30 PM – RIVERS CASINO, 3000 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES – 21+ STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:30 – ROCKIN’ ON MAIN, 67 W. 2ND ST, MANTENO, ILL – BYOB AND LAWN CHAIR (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) FREE 1964…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY – BAGEL FEST, PETERSON PARK, 500 BROADWAY AVE, MATTOON, ILL AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 3 PM – PLAINFIELD FEST, LOCKPORT & DES PLAINES STS, PLAINFIELD BRITINS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – PORT WASHINGTON FISH DAY, BAND SHELL, PORT WASHINGTON, WISC BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – TIBBITS OPERA HOUSE, 14 S. HANCHETT ST, COLDWATER MICH – MULTIMEDIA SHOW – ALL AGES STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPERS, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE MUSIC) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 3:45 PM - SHEFFIELD MUSIC FESTIVAL & GARDEN WALK, 2200 N. SHEFFIELD, CHICAGO BRITINS – SUNDAY, 6 PM – ST. THERESE PARISH FESTIVAL, 2020 91ST ST, KENOSHA, WISC BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 8:00 – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – CIRCLE PARK, CORNER OF 97TH ST & HOMAN AVE, EVERGREEN PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

YOKO ONO: ARISING – THRU AUGUST 23RD - SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH – 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – THRU AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUG 9TH, 10TH & 11TH – HYATT O’HARE – ALAN WHITE, 3 WINGMEN (DENNY LAINE, LAURENCE JUBER, STEVE HOLLY), MARK LEWISOHN, KEN MANSFIELD, JEREMY CLYDE, LIVERPOOL – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

