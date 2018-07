Breakfast With The Beatles – July 15, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

Paul – Listen To What The Man Said (Wings Over America)

Eric Clapton – Wah Wah (Concert For George)

The Beatles – It Won’t Be Long

The Beatles – Cry For A Shadow (Anthology)

Paul W/Hollywood Vampires – Come And Get It

The Beatles – I’m A Loser (Bbc)

Carl Perkins – Sure To Fall

Ringo – It Don’t Come Easy

John - Nobody Told Me

The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night

George – What Is Life

Kraftysleaves – Yellow Submarin

The Beatles – Penny Lane

John W/Elton John – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

9 AM

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone

Paul – At The Mercy

Robbie Mcintosh – I’ll Cry Instead

The Beatles – When I’m 64

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Let It Be (January 9th Rehearsal)

George – Light That Has Lighted The World (Demo)

Paul – Come On To Me

Besnard Lakes – I’ve Got A Feeling

The Beatles – Don’t Pass Me By

The Beatles – Come Together

George – A Horse To Water

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JULY 15, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 5:30 TILL 7:45 PM – MORTON ARBORETUM, 4100 ROUTE 53, LISLE 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

STUMPWATER – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM –MILLENNIUM PLAZA, ON THE FOX RIVER ADJACENT TO LELAND TOWER, STOLP AVE & GALENA BLVD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES = THURSDAY, 12 NOON – CONCERT AT JOHN HANCOCK CENTER – OUTDOORS – FREE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – COUNTRYSIDE PARK, 61ST ST, HALF BLOCK EAST OF BRAINARD AVE, COUNTRYSIDE – OUTDOORS

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – MORTON GROVE CAR SHOW, 6250 DEMPSTER ST, MORTON GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – FRIDAY, 7 PM – ARLINGTON HEIGHTS DOWNTOWN CONCERT, 6 S. VAIL AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – WEST STAGE, MADISON AVE, BETWEEN DES PLAINES AVE & CIRCLE AVE, FOREST PARK

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – CRUISIN WITH LINCOLN ON RT 66 SUMMER FESTIVAL, BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 600 N. EAST ST, BLOOMINGTON – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 4:45 PM – PRE-GAME CONCERT TO COUGARS GAME, ACRES MUSIC GARDEN, NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE FIELD, KIRK RD & CHERRY LANE, GENEVA – MUST HAVE TICKET FOR GAME TO ATTEND /9:30 PM – ST. CHRISTOPHER FIESTA, 4130 W. 147TH ST, MIDLOTHIAN

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 8 PM – JAKE’S BAR & GRILL, 1002 WISCONSIN 32, THREE LAKES, WISC

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CHUBBY BULLFROG, 1494 SPRING HILL MALL, NEXT TO SEARS, DUNDEE – 21+ - NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 12:30 TILL 3 PM – TASTE OF SUMMER, ANTIOCH BANDSHELL, 900 SKIDMORE, ANTIOCH – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9:30 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, 101 E. LAFAYETTE ST, OTTAWA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 5 PM – ST. TERESE PARISH FESTIVAL, 2020 91ST ST, KENOSHA, WISC

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 3:00 – CANTIGNY PARK, 15151 WINFIELD RD, WHEATON / 8 PM – PORTER COUNTY FAIR, PORTER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, 217 E. DIVISION RD, VALPARAISO, IND

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – CIRCLE PARK, 97TH ST & HOMAN AVE, EVERGREEN PARK – OUTDOOR (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)