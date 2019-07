Breakfast With The Beatles – July 21, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Past Masters)

George – Cheer Down (Japan)

The Beatles – Sheik Of Araby (Anthology)

John – Steel And Glass

William Shatner – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Beatles – Let It Be

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog (Rock Band Mix)

Paul – Monkberry Moon Delight

The Beatles – Don’t Pass Me By

John – Give Peace A Chance (Toronto)

The Beatles – Money (That’s What I Want)

U2 – Helter Skelter

9 AM

The Beatles – Baby’s In Black

Earth, Wind & Fire – Got To Get You Into My Life

George – What Is Life

Vanilla Fudge – Ticket To Ride

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – The Ballad Of John & Yoko (Take 10 Acoustic)

The Beatles – Think For Yourself

Jake Shimabukuro – In My Life

Paul – Somebody Who Cares

John – Imagine

His Name Is Alive – Long Long Long

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

Ringo – Yellow Submarine (2006)

The Beatles – The Night Before

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 21, 2019

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – TUESDAY, 7 PM – INDEPENDENCE GROVE FOREST PRESERVE, 16400 BUCKLEY RD, LIBERTYVILLE

THE BRITINS – TUESDAY, 6 PM – WETMORE PARK, 555 NORTH ST, SUN PRAIRIE, WISC

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR - WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE, BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 PM – CRUISE NIGHTS, BENSENVILLE TOWN CENTER, GREEN & CENTER, BENSENVILLE

THE BRITINS – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – VETERANS PARK, 639 E. GREEN BAY AVE, SAUKVILLE, WIS

THE LENNYS – PARTY IN THE PARK – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – GRAFELMAN PARK, N. 5TH & MAIN ST, ROUTE 72, WEST DUNDEE – ALL AGES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFFMAN JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – THURSDAY, 12 NOON – JOHN HANCOCK CENTER, 875 N. MICHIGAN AVE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – DUPAGE COUNTY FAIR, 2015 MANCHESTER RD, WHEATON (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – BEATLES NIGHT – FRIDAY, 6:30 PM – ARLINGTON PARK, 22200 W. EUCLID AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – HOOSIER GROVE PARK, 700 W. IRVING PARK RD, STREAMROOD

SGT. SAUERKRAUT’S POLKA BAND – WACKY POLKA PARADE AT PIEROGI FEST – FRIDAY, 7 PM – ALONG 119TH ST, WHITING, IND

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, AT THE WILMETTE METRA TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY ROAD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7:00 – BROOKFIELD ZOO, EAST MALL, 8200 W. 31ST ST, BROOKFIELD

BEATLE JAM – PIEROGI FEST – SATURDAY, 3 TILL 4:30 PM – LAPORTE AVENUE STAGE, WHITING, IND

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – BALLROOM THEATER, 5223 E. INDIANA BEACH RD, INDIANA BEACH, MONTICELLO, IND – ALL AGES

JAY GOEPPNER & THE BACKDATED BAND – SATURDAY, 9 PM – THE CARRAUGH, 1800 TOWER DR, GLENVIEW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10:00 – CONCERT AT WOODHAVEN LAKES, PAVILION, SUBLETTE, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHIDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – ROMA LODGE ITALIAN FEST, FESTIVAL PARK, 5 5TH ST, RACINE, WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SGT. SAUERKRAUT’S POLKA BAND & DANNY DONUTS – BEATLE SONGS WITH A TWIST AND KRAUT - SUNDAY, 12 TILL 2:30 – LAPORTE AVENUE STAGE – PIEROGI FEST, WHITING, IND

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 3 PM – PORT EDWARD RESTAURANT, 20 ALGONQUIN RD, ALGONQUIN – ALL AGES, NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)