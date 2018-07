Breakfast With The Beatles – July 22, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Sie Liebt Dich

George – Stuck Inside A Cloud

John – Watching The Wheels

The Beatles – Boys

U2 – Helter Skelter

The Beatles – Revolution (Tv)

Al Dimeola – Because

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Let It Be (January 25th Rehearsal)

Paul – Too Much Rain

The Beatles – Hey Jude

Rufus Wainwright – Across The Universe (Xrt Version)

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

9 AM

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (Naked)

Paul – Magneto And Titanium Man

Yoko Ono – Walking On Thin Ice (Dealer Remix)

Ringo – Sentimental Journey

Paul – Ain’t No Sunshine (Unplugged)

The Beatles – Piggies

John – Give Peace A Chance (Anthology)

The Beatles – Clarabella (Bbc)

Fabio Koryu Calabro – Glass Onion

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know

George – Apple Scruffs

Mona Lisa Twins – Please Please Me

The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows

Paul - Appreciate

The Beatles – Baby’s In Black

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JULY 22, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7 PM – HILLSIDE COMMONS PARK, WASHINGTON & HILLSIDE AVES, HILLSIDE THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – KASEY MEADOW PARK, 8047 W. 91ST PLACE, HICKORY HILLS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – HOSTING A GAME NIGHT TRIVIA CONTEST –WEDNESDAY, 7:30 PM – 210 LIVE, 210 GREEN BAY RD, HIGHWOOD AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – MUSIC IN THE PARK CLASSIC CAR NIGHTS, BENSENVILLE TOWN CENTER, GREEN & CENTER, BENSENVILLE THE BRITINS – WEDNESDAY, 6 PM – P.J.’S SENTRY WORLD, 601 MICHIGAN AVE NORTH, STEVENS POINT, WISC NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – DuPAGE COUNTY FAIR, UPPER FOOD COURT STAGE, 2015 MANCHESTER RD, WHEATON (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – GENEVA RIVER PARK, 151 N. RIVER LANE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – BOLINGBROOK PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 375 W. BRIARCLIFF RD, BOLINGBROOK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES (ACOUSTIC TRIBUTE) – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – WOOD DALE PRAIRIE FEST, COMMUNITY PARK, 655 N. WOOD DALE RD AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 8 PM – PROUD AMERICAN DAYS, MAIN STAGE, 601 E. LINCOLN HIGHWAY, NEW LENNOX LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – ELVIS WEEK: ELVIS MEETS THE BEATLES – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – E.A.A. AIR VENTURE, AN ANNUAL GATHERING OF AVAIATION ENTHUSIASTS, WITTMAN REGIONAL AIRPORT, 525 W. 20TH AVE, OSHKOSH, WISC NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDSAY, 8:45 TILL 10:30 PM – WOOD DALE PRAIRIE FEST, COMMUNITY PARK, 655 WOOD DALE RD, WOOD DALE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – WAUCONDA AREA LIBRARY, 801 N. MAIN ST, WAUCONDA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEW INVADERS – THURSDSAY, 5:30 TILL 7:30 PM – PROUD AMERICAN DAYS, MAIN STAGE, 601 E. LINCOLN HIGHWAY, NEW LENOX (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 8 PM – OPENING FOR DANNY SERAPHINE’S CTA – ROSEMONT PARKWAY BANK PARK McLENNON (ACOUSTIC TRIO) – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – ELMHURST AMERICAN LEGION, SPRING RD & BUTTERFIELD AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – HOOSIER GROVE PARK, 700 W. IRVING PARK RD, STREAMWOOD BRITINS – FRIDAY, 6 PM – FESTA ROMA ITALIANA, RACINE FESTIVAL PARK, 5 5TH ST, RACINE, WISC STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 12:30 – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9:30 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – A LESSON ABOUT THE DAWN OF THE BEATLES, FOLLOWED BY AN ACOUSTIC SET BY PHIL ANGOTTI – SATURDAY, 7 PM – BLUE ISLAND BEER COMPANY, 13357 OLDE WESTERN AVE AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY – LANE COUNTY FAIR, 1060 E. PETERSON RD, GRAYSLAKE McLENNON – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 10 PM – ROMA LODGE ITALIAN FEST, FESTIVAL PARK, 5 5TH ST, RACINE, WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SUNDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – LINCOLNWOOD FEST, PROESEL PARK, 6900 LINCOLNWOOD AVE. AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7 PM – DEVONSHIRE PARK, 4422 GREENWOOD ST, SKOKIE BRIT BEAT – SUNDAY, 2 PM – LAKE LAWN RESORT, 2400 E. GENEVA ST, DELAVAN, WISC – ALL AGES

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUGUST 10-12 – HYATT O’HARE – PETER & JEREMY, BILLY J. KRAMER, JACK DOUGLAS (PRODUCER OF DOUBLE FANTASY), ROY ORBISON JR, LESLIE CAVENDISH (HAIRCUTS), LITTLE NICOLA HALE (MMT), ENGINEER GEOFF EMERICK (SUNDAY ONLY), LIVERPOOL, WEEKLINGS, XRT’S TERRI HEMMERT WILL M.C. – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

