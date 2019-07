Breakfast With The Beatles – July 28, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There

Wings – Cook Of The House

Paul – Jet

The Beatles – Getting Better (Take 12)

Ella Fitzgerald – Got To Get You Into My Life

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know

The Unthanks – Sexie Sadie

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – The Ballad Of John And Yoko

Beatallica – Her Majesty

John – It’s So Hard (Take 11)

George – I’d Have You Anytime (Early Take)

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill (Love)

John – Old Dirt Road

The Beatles – Love You To

9 AM

The Beatles – Girl

Eric Clapton – Beware Of Darkness (Concert For George)

George – Blow Away

Ringo – With A Little Help From My Friends/It Don’t Come Easy (Greek

Theatre)

The Beatles – Another Girl

Paul & Stevie Wonder – What’s That You’re Doing

Bryan Ferry – Jealous Guy (Cirque)

The Beatles – Goodnight

The Beatles – That’ll Be The Day (Anthology)

The Beatles – I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 28, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR - WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE, BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) 2 JAY WAY – JAY GOEPPNER & JAY MARTINI – PIANO DUO –WEDNESDAY, 12 NOON TILL 1 :00 - LINCOLNSHIRE CORPERATE CENTER, 1 OVERLOOK POINT, LINCOLNSHIRE LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – WEDNESDAY, 5:30 TILL 8:30 – CITY CENTRE FOUNTAIN PLAZA, CORNER OF YORK & SCHILLER, ELMHURST THE BRITINS – WEDNESDAY, 5 TILL 10:00 – BAZAAR AFTER DARK, W. MAIN ST., LITTLE CHUTE, WISC JAZZMAN JEFFMAN JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDEOSCOPE EYES – THURSDAY, 7 PM – FOUNTAIN SQUARE, 1700 SHERMAN AVE, EVANSTON AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM – ROMEO FEST, DEER CROSSING PARK, 1050 W. ROME RD, ROMEOVILLE JAY GOEPPNER & CLASS OF 68 BAND – THURSDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 – ANTIOC CUSTOM & CLASSIC CAR SHOW, WILLIAM E. BROOK ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 900 SKIDMORE, ANTIOC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – COURTHOUSE LAWN, 111 E. WASHINGTON ST, MORRIS, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7 PM – KENOSHA TALL SHIPS, DOWNTOWN KENOSHA AT KENOSHA HARBOR, 54TH ST & 6TH AVE, KENOSHA, WISC THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – 180 ROSELLE RD, SCHAUMBURG (ARTHUR MURRAY FREE DANCE LESSONS AT 6:30) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – MOUNT MORRIS JAMBOREE, MOUNT MORRIS BANDSHELL, MOUNT MORRIS, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDEOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 2 PM – RIVER GROVE LIONS CLUB STEAK & LOBSTER FEST, RIVER FRONT PARK, 8600 W. GRAND AVE, RIVER GROVE THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 10 PM – MAMMO-PALOOZA, ST. SAVA’S PICNIC GROUNDS, 3457 BLACK ROAD, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7 PM – TASTE OF ORLAND PARK, 147TH & RAVINIA, ORLAND PARK THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – DEVONSHIRE PARK, 4422 GREENWOOD ST, SKOKIE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

YOKO ONO: ARISING – THRU AUGUST 23RD - SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH – 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – THRU AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUG 9TH, 10TH & 11TH – HYATT O’HARE – ALAN WHITE, 3 WINGMEN (DENNY LAINE, LAURENCE JUBER, STEVE HOLLY), MARK LEWISOHN, KEN MANSFIELD, JEREMY CLYDE, LIVERPOOL – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM