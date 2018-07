Breakfast With The Beatles – July 29, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Doctor Robert

Paul – Road

John – Jealous Guy

The Beatles – Here, There And Everywhere (Takes 7 & 13)

The Beatles – I Will

Wayne Armond – Norwegian

John – I’m The Greatest (Anthology)

Paul – The Song We Were Singing

The Beatles – Dream Baby (Bbc)

Black Lips – It Won’t Be Long

The Beatles – This Boy

Paul – We Got Married (Tripping The Live Fantastic) 1/9

The Beatles – The Word

Cheap Trick – Magical Mystery Tour

9 AM

The Beatles – Golden Slumbers

Caspar Babypants – The End

Ringo – What Love Wants To Be

George – If Not For You

Chet Atkins – She Loves You

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Let It Be

The Beatles – I Need You

The Beatles – All My Loving (Ed Sullivan)

Little Richard – Ooh My Soul

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper/With A Little Help From My Friends

The Beatles – And I Love Her

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JULY 29, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – LIVE MUSIC IN THE PARKS SERIES, LEHMAN MANSION, 485 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, LAKE VILLA

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – DIANE MAIN PARK, 200 W. 59TH ST, WESTMONT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – THE SHELL, REED-KEPPLER PARK, 129 W. NATIONAL ST, WEST CHICAGO (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – BATAVIA RIVERWALK, BATAVIA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE/4 TILL 7 PM – WAUCONDA FARMERS MARKET, WAUCONDA’S MAIN STREET. (SETS WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – ACOUSTIC TRIBUTE – THURSDAY, 6:45 PM, ORRINGTON PLAZA, EVANSTON – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – SINNISSIPPI PARK, MUSIC SHELL, 1401 N. SECOND ST, ROCKFORD

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9 PM – LINCOLN SQUARE, GIDDINGS PLAZA, 4731 N. LINCOLN AVE, CHICAGO (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – OUR LADY OF THE SNOWS CARNIVAL, 4810 S. LEAMINGTON AVE, CHICAGO

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 10 PM – WILLOW SPRINGS FEST, VILLAGE CIRCLE, 1 VILLAGE CIRCLE, WILLOW SPRINGS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9:00 – ROSELLE CRUISE NIGHT, 344 E. MAPLE, ROSELLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 – COOPERS CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 5 PM – GORDON PARK, OGDEN AVE & TILDEN, LaGRANGE

JAY GOEPPNER BACKDATED BAND – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – ST. DONATUS CARNIVAL, 1939 UNION ST, BLUE ISLAND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CRO CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7 PM – TASTE OF ORLAND PARK, 147TH AND RAVINIA, ORLAND PARK