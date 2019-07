Breakfast With The Beatles – July 7, 2019

Happy Birthday Ringo!

8 AM

The Beatles – Honey Don’t

Georgia Satellites – Don’t Pass Me By

Ringo – Early 1970

Ringo – It Don’t Come Easy

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper/With A Little Help From My Friends

Paul – I Wanna Be Your Man (Paul Is Live)

The Beatles – Boys

Professor Moptop

Alan Sherman – Pop Hates The Beatles

Ringo – Don’t Pass Me By (Re-Do)

Ringo – Pure Gold

The Beatles – Good Night (Take 10 W/Guitar From Take 7)

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine

9 AM

The Beatles – Rain

Ringo – Photograph

Smithereens – It Don’t Come Easy

The Beatles – If You’ve Got Trouble (Anthology)

Professor Moptop

Dick Lord – Like Ringo

The Beatles – Matchbox

Ringo – Never Without You

George – Awaiting On You All (Bangla Desh)

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

Count Basie – With A Little Help From My Friends

The Beatles – What Goes On

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 7, 2019

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – TUESDAY, 6:30 PM – COOK MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICTS ASPEN DR, 701 ASPEN DR, VERNON HILLS – FREE – KID FRIENDLY

AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7 PM – THE ARBORETUM, 110 W. HIGGINS RD, SOUTH BARRINGTON JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHN’S AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – VILLA PARK GAZEBO, 10 W. PARK BLVD, VILLA PARK (OUTDOORS) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – McCULLOUGH PARK, 150 W. ILLINOIS AVE, AURORA (OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – AMERICAN ROOTS OF THE BEATLES – THURSDAY, 7 PM – NORTHBROOK PUBLIC LIBRARY, 1201 CEDAR LANE – FREE – KID FRIENDL