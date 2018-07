Breakfast With The Beatles – July 8, 2018

The Beatles – Another Girl

The Beatles – That’s Alright (Mama) (Bbc)

John – Goodnight Vienna (Anthology)

Shockabilly – Day Tripper

Paul – My Valentine

The Beatles – Michelle

The Beatles – Piggies (Anthology)

George – Harri’s On Tour

The Beatles – Ballad Of John And Yoko

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Let It Be (January 3rd Rehearsal)

Sergio Mendez – With A Little Help From My Friends

John – One Day At A Time

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

Paul – The Long And Winding Road (Wings Over America)

Cheap Trick – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Marian Mcpartland – In My Life

Ringo – Photograph

Flaming Lips W/Dr. Dog – Getting Better

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite/I Want You (Love)

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

Supremes – I Saw Him Standing There

Paul – Stop, You Don’s Know Where She Came From (Demo)

George – You

The Beatles – You Can’t Do That

The Beatles – Twist And Shout (Alternative Take)

Paul – I Don’t Know

The Beatles – Helter Skelter

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JULY 8, 2018

YELLOW SUBMARINE – SHOWING OF THE FILM INTRODUCED BY BEATLES AUTHOR KIT O’TOOLE – MONDAY, 7 PM – MARCUS ADDISON CINEMA, 1555 W. LAKE ST, ADDISON MEET THE BEETLES – MONDAY, TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY – STARVED ROCK LODGE, UTICA, ILL WWW.STARVEDROCKLODGE.COM JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN ACOUSTIC GUITAR) - TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET AT THE CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – WILLOW STREAM PARK, 651 OLD CHECKER RD, BUFFALO GROVE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – PHEASANT HILLS PARK, 2315 HART ST, DYER, IND – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 6:30 PM – THE HOLMSTAD, A COVENANT RETIREMENT COMMUNITY, 700 W. FABYAN PARKWAY, BATAVIA THE BRITINS – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – ST. JOSEPH’S HOSITAL CONCERT SERIES, GENGLER PARK, BURLEIGH ST, MILWAUKEE THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – VILLA PARK GAZEBO, 10 W. PARK BLVD, VILLA PARK – OUTDOORS – SET WILL INCLUDES SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – THURSDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – PLAZA DEL LAGO, 1515 SHERIDAN RD, WILMETTE AMERICAN ENGLISH - GLENDALE HEIGHTS FEST – THURSDAY, 8 PM – CAMERA PARK, 101 E. FULLERTON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – GOOD TYMES SHELTER, SPORTS COMPLEX, ENTER OFF AIRPORT DR, SYCAMORE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – LIONS, PARK, 1200 SILVERLAKE RD, CARY – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – OUTDOOR PAVILLION STAGE AT THE MAC, McANNICH ARTS CENTER AT COLLEGE OF DuPAGE, 425 FAWELL BLVD, GLEN ELLYN MEET THE BEETLES – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – MOUNT CARMEL FEST, COLUMBUS PARK, 2003 54TH ST, KENOSHA, WISC THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 10:30 PM – CENTENNIAL PARK, 901 N. CENTENNIAL PARK, 901 N. CENTENNIAL DR, MUNSTER, IND – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 4 TILL 7 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BAGSHOT ROW – SATURDAY, 12 NOON TILL 1 PM - BEATLES CELEBRATION – BLOOMINGDALE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 101 FAIRFIELD WAY, BLOOMINGDALE, ILL - OUTDOORS JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET AT THE WILMETTE METRA PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY RD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – PALOS HEIGHTS FRIENDSHIP FEST, 107TH & 88TH AVE, PALOS HILLS - OUTDOORS THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 5 TILL 8 PM – DIVING MERCY FESTIVAL, 695 COLLEGE AVE, SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WISC THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 9 PM – BALOONS OVER VERMILION, VERMILLION REGIONAL AIRPORT, 22633 N. BOWMAN AVE, DANVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – LINDY’S LANDING RESTAURANT, 115 PARK ST, WAUCONDA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM - LOMBARD CRUISE NIGHTS, MAIN STAGE, CORNER OF PARK AVE & MICHAEL McGUIRE DR, LOMBARD – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 4 TILL 7 PM – CRUISIN IN CAR SHOW, SUNSET LAKE VINEYARDS, 8644 E. 2100 NORTH RD, CARLOCK, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 8:30 PM – ITASCA FEST, WASHINGTON PARK, IRVING PARK RD & RUSH ST, ITASCA THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 8:15 PM – ST. LUCY’S PARISH FESTIVAL, 3101 W. DREXEL AVE, RACINE, WISC

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUGUST 10-12 – HYATT O’HARE – PETER & JEREMY, BILLY J. KRAMER, JACK DOUGLAS (PRODUCER OF DOUBLE FANTASY), ROY ORBISON JR, LESLIE CAVENDISH (HAIRCUTS), LITTLE NICOLA HALE (MMT), ENGINEER GEOFF EMERICK (SUNDAY ONLY), LIVERPOOL, WEEKLINGS, XRT’S TERRI HEMMERT WILL M.C. – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

