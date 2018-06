Breakfast With The Beatles – June 10, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Getting Better

Ringo – Cryin’

The Beatles – Ain’t She Sweet

Shirelles – Baby It’s You

The Beatles – And I Love Her

Paul – Baby Face

Maxi Priest – All My Loving

The Beatles – Girl

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Dig It (January 29th )

George – Blow Away

Jackson Browne – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Beatles – Baby’s In Black

Paul – Venus And Mars Reprise

9 AM

The Beatles – Yer Blues

The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows (Anthology)

Brad Mehldau – Great Day

Paul – Little Willow

Bette Lavette – It Don’t Come Easy

The Beatles – Act Naturally

Karen Gibson & The Kingdom Choir – Stand By Me

John – Aisumasen (I’m Sorry)

George – All Things Must Pass (Demo)

The Beatles – Taxman

John – John Sinclair

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand



BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JUNE 10, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR - TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND AND ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – ROSS FERRARO TOWN CENTER, GARY & LIES RD, CAROL STREAM (OUTDOORS)

BRIT BEAT – THURSDAY, 7 PM – MONONA TERRACE ON THE ROOFTOP, 1 JOHN NOLEN DR, MADISON WISC – ALL AGES – FREE BUT TICKETS REQUIRED – WWW.MONONATERRACE.COM

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 8:30 TILL 10 PM – WOODRIDGE JUBILEE, MAIN STAGE, WOODRIDGE DR & CENTER DR, WOODRIDGE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 6 PM – PARTY BY THE POND, CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLETS, 1650 PREMIUM OUTLET BLVD, AURORA (OUTDOORS)

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 6 TILL 8:45 PM / SOUNDS OF SUMMER (BEACH BOYS TRIBUTE) – 9 PM – SUMMER FUN FEST, OGLESBY MUNICIPAL POOL GROUNDS, 55 POOL DR, OGLESBY, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 6:15 TILL 7:45 PM – FESTIVAL, E. LOCUST ST, CHATSWORTH, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – OUTDOOR CLASSIC CAR SHOW, JUMER’S CASINO, EVENT CENTER PATIO STAGE, 777 JUMER DR, ROCK ISLAND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – HACKNEY’S, 1514 E. LAKE AVE, GLENVIEW

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 3 PM – TASTE OF DES PLAINES, 1501 MINER ST, DES PLAINES (OUTDOORS)

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 12 NOON TILL 1, AND 2 TILL 3 PM – POLISH FEST, FOLK STAGE, HENRY W. MAIER FESTIVAL PARK, 200 N. HARBOR DR, MILWAUKEE, WISC (OUTDOORS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, WILMETTE METRA PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY RD. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JACK DADDY AND THE TRAFFIC JAM – 8:00 SATURDAY – STATION PUB & EATERY, 6657 S. STREET, TINLEY PARK – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – ELKS CITY PARK, 800 E. WALNUT ST, OGLESBY, ILL (OUTDOORS) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM - MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BEATLELELES – BEATLES FATHERS DAY BRUNCH – SUNDAY, 10 AM TILL NOON, FRIENDLY TAP, 6733 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN

AGING TEEN IDOLS – SUNDAY BRUNCH, 10 AM TILL NOON – THE LODGE OF ANTIOCH, 899 MAIN ST, ANTIOCH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 5 PM – HERITAGE PARK PERFORMANCE PAVILION, 201 COMMUNITY BLVD, WHEELING (OUTDOORS)

SHINDIG – SUNDAY, 11 AM TILL 12:30 PM – THE FORGE, NORTH CHICAGO & EAST VAN BUREN, DOWNTOWN JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) (OUTDOORS)