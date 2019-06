Breakfast With The Beatles – June 16, 2019

Happy Birthday, Paul

8 AM

The Beatles – Golden Slumbers Medly

Paul – My Valentine (Live)

Rick Cyge – Penny Lane / Fool On The Hill / Eleanor Rigby

The Beatles – For No One

Paul – Famous Groupies

Fabio Doryu Calabro – Rocky Raccoon

Paul – Early Days

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road (Naked)

Professor Moptop

Everly Brothers – On The Wings Of A Nightengale

The Beatles – What You’re Doing

Will Hoge – Band On The Run

The Beatles – Long Tall Sally

Paul – Magneto And Titanium Man

9 AM

The Beatles – Let It Be

The Fireman Aka Paul – Sing The Changes

Wilson Pickett – Hey Jude

Paul – Confidante (Live At Lipa)

Professor Moptop

Carl Perkins W/Paul – My Old Friend

The Beatles – Love Of The Loved (Decca)

The Beatles – Get Back (Let It Be)

Paul – Every Night

Monalisa Twins – When I’m 64

The Beatles – Ob La Di, Ob La Da

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye (Single – Mono)

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JUNE 16, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – LIVE MUSIC IN THE PARKS SERIES, LEHMANN MANSION, 485 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, LAKE VILLA

BRIT BEAT – WEDNESDAY, 6 PM – SHATTUCK PARK AMPITHEATRE, 210 E. WISCONSIN AVE, NEENAH, WISC – ALL AGES

BACKDATED BAND W/JAY GOEPNER – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – ST. THOMAS MORE FEST, MUNSTER, IND – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – THURSDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – FIREWATER SALOON, 3908 W. 111TH ST, MOUNT GREENWOOD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) McLENNON – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 11:30 – DOC’S VICTORY PUB, 490 SPRING RD, ELMHURST AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – HOME COMMUNITY FEST, HERITAGE PARK, 14240 W. 151ST ST, HOMER GLENN THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – PART OF MAKE MUSIC DAY, 8125 W. 171ST ST, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – EILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, WILMETTE METRA TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY ROAD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10:00 – HACKNEY’S ON LAKE, 1514 E. LAKE AVE, GLENVIEW THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 1 TILL 5 PM – CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL, MORTON ARBORETUM, 4100 ROUTE 53, LISLE – 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 2 PM – ST. MARY’S PARISH FESTIVAL, 225 S. HARTWELL AVE, WAUKESHA, WISC PETER ASHER & JEREMY CLYDE – SUNDAY, 7 PM – OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC, 4544 N. LINCOLN AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS AND MEMORIES) THE STING RAYS – SUNDAY, 5:45 TILL 7:00 – GALE MOORE PARK, 109TH & NORDICA, WORTH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO:ARISING – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 23 – SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH, 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC, OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST.

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUG 9TH, 10TH & 11TH – HYATT O’HARE – ALAN WHITE, 3 WINGMEN (DENNY LAINE, LAURENCE JUBER, STEVE HOLLY), MARK LEWISOHN, KEN MANSFIELD, JEREMY CLYDE, LIVERPOOL – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM