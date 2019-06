Breakfast With The Beatles – June 2, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride (Rock Band Stereo)

Thea Gilmore – I Want To Tell You

The Beatles – Twist And Shout

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love (Hollywood Bowl)

John – Gimmie Some Truth

The Beatles – Things We Said Today

Paul – On My Way To Work

Bryan Ferry – She’s Leaving Home

George – Isn’t It A Pity

Paul – My Love

The Beatles – No Reply

George – This Song

9 AM

The Beatles – Sexy Sadie

The Beatles – The Inner Light (Take 8 Instrumental Stereo)

Cornershop – Norwegian Wood

Ringo – Postcards From Paradise

The Beatles – Help!

Paul – Come On To Me (Live At Abbey Road Studios)

Professor Moptop’octopus’s Garden

Beat Bugs – Good Morning, Good Morning\

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much

Art Of Time – Penny Lane

John – New York City (Live Nyc)

1966 Quartet – Please Please Me

The Beatles – Drive My Car

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JUNE 2, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVENUE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – STICKNEY PAVILION IN MEMORIAL PARK, RIDGELAND AVE & 41ST ST, STICKNEY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, IN COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – THE GRUNDY COUNTY COURTHOUSE FRONT LAWN, 111 E. WASHINGTON ST, MORRIS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM - GAZEBO ON SPRING ROAD AND THE PRAIRIE PATH, 497 SPRING RD, ELMHURST (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – FRIDAY, 6:30 PM – FRIDAY ON THE FOX, CITY DECK MAIN STAGE, GREEN BAY, WISC – FREE BRIT BEAT – FRIDAY, 6 PM – PAUL McCARTNEY PRE-CONCERT CELEBRATION, 1065 LOMBARD AVE, GREEN BAY, WISC – ALL AGES THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM - LACIAL PARK NATURE PRESERVE, 6512 HARTS RD, RINGWOOD, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH PARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 4:30 PM – STADIUM VIEW BAR, 1963 HOLMGREN WAY, GREEN BAY, WISC THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 4 TILL 11 PM – CRYSTAL LAKE RELAY FOR LIFE, IMMANUEL LUTHERN, 300 S. PATHWAY COURT, CRYSTAL LAKE – ALL AGES SHOW – NO COVER THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – CIOOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7 PM – BELFRY MUSIC THEATRE, 3601 STATE HIGHWAY 67, DELAVAN, WISC LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 8 PM – MAC’S ON SLADE, 117 W. SLADE ST, PALATINE THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 1:00 PM – DIAMOND JIM’S, 325 MEIER ST, EAST DUNDEE – ALL AGES – NO COVER GARY WENSTRUP – PROGRAM ON THE MAKING OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – SUNDAY, 1 PM – PARK RIDGE PUBLIC LIBRARY – FREE WITH PARK RIDGE LIBRARY CARD, $5 FOR GENERAL PUBLIC – REGISTER AT WWW.PARKRIDGELIBRARY.ORG

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO:ARISING – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 23 – SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH, 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC, OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST.

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUG 9TH, 10TH & 11TH – HYATT O’HARE – ALAN WHITE, 3 WINGMEN (DENNY LAINE, LAURENCE JUBER, STEVE HOLLY), MARK LEWISOHN, KEN MANSFIELD, JEREMY CLYDE, LIVERPOOL – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM