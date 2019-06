Breakfast With The Beatles – June 23, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – The One After 909

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There (Takes #6-9)

Ringo – Let Love Lead

George – Any Road

Paul – Mr. H Atom / You Know I’ll Get You Baby (Mccartney Ii Bonus)

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love

The Beatles – Dizzy Miss Lizzy

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (1/28/69 Let It Be Version)

Fats Domino – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide

The Buckinghams – I Call Your Name

The Beatles – Back In The Ussr (Love)

The Beatles – Within You, Without You

9 AM

The Beatles – Love Me Do

Will Taylor W/ Strings Attached – Wild Honey Pie

Dirty Mac (John) – Yer Blues (R&R Circus)

Dhani Harrison – All About Waiting

John – Scared

Paul – I Don’t Know

The Beatles – Flying (Take 8 Stereo)

The Beatles – Long, Long, Long

The Beatles – Not A Second Time

Stanley Jordan – Eleanor Rigby

Natalie Merchant – Nowhere Man

The Beatles – Hey Jude

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 23, 2019

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – CLASS ON THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – TUESDAY, 7 PM – McHENRY PUBLIC LIBRARY, 809 N. FRONT ST, McHENRY

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET AT DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – SENECA SHIP YARD DAYS FEST, CORNER OF ARMOUR & ILL 170, SENECA, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PHIL ANGOTTI AND THE WRESTLING DOG BAND PERFORMS JOHN LENNON’S PLASTIC ONO BAND ALBUM AND SOME BEATLE SONGS – THURSDAY, 8 PM – REGGIES, 2109 S. STATE ST.

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – VIKING PARK BAND SHELL, 4374 OLD GRAND, AVE, GURNEE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – THE TOWN CENTER GAZEBO STAGE, CORNER OF GARY & LIES RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7:00 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, PARK ST BETWEEN LAKE & SEYMOUR STS. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 8 PM – ROUND LAKE BEACH CIVIC CENTER, 2007 CIVIC CENTER WAY, ROUND LAKE BEACH – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – ST, JJOHN BREBEUF PARKSH FESTIVAL, 8301 N. HARLEM, NILES

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 9 TILL MIDNIGHT – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 777 HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 777 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – LAKE LaDONNA GRAND PRIX, 1302 S. HARMONY RD, OREGON, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7:30 PM – PARTY IN THE PARK, KELLY PARK, 167TH & HAVEN, ORLAND HILLS

RAIN…A BEATLES TRIBUTE – SUNDAY – FREDERIK MEIJER GARDENS AMPHITHEATER, 1000 E. BELTLINE AVE, N.E., GRAND RAPIDS, MICH