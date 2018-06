Breakfast With The Beatles – June 24, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Wait

Paul – Another Day

Bryan Ferry – You Won’t See Me

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Ike & Tina Turner – Come Together

Ringo – Give Me Back The Beat

Paul – We Got Married

Professor Moptop

The Hi-Riders – Stamp Out The Beatles

The Beatles – Please Please Me (Anthology)

The Beatles – Getting Better

Paul – I Don’t Know

Neil Young – Imagine

The Beatles – And I Love Her

9 AM

The Beatles – Kansas City

John – Dizzy Miss Lizzy (Toronto)

Paul – Hi-Heel Sneakers (Unplugged)

The Beatles – Memphis (Bbc)

John – Working Class Hero

Professor Moptop

The Outsiders – The Guy With The Long Liverpool Hair

The Beatles – I Call Your Name

Paul – Come On To Me

Jeff Beck – She’s A Woman

The Beatles – For No One

George – Fish On The Sand

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JUNE 24, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN (ACOUSTIC GUITAR) – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – PERRY FARM PARK GAZEBO, 459 N. KENNEDY DR, BRADLEY, ILL (OUTDOORS) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – COMMONS STAGE, WARRENVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY, MOUNT ST & MANNING AVE, WARRENVILLE (OUTDOORS) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE & ST. JOHN’S AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES (ACOUSTIC BEATLES TRIBUTE) – THURDAY, 7 PM – 1500 FOREST GATE RD, OAK BROOK (OUTDOORS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7:45 PM – ROCK N WHEELS NIGHT, 1 FRIENDSHIP PLAZA, ADDISON (OUTDOORS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – NEW CITY PLAZA, 1457 N. HALSTED ST, CHICAGO (OUTDOORS) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET – COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST. & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 2 TILL 3 PM – CICERO AMERICAN FEST, 5410 W. 34TH ST, CICERO (OUTDOORS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – EYES TO THE SKIES FESTIVAL, LISLE COMMUNITY PARK, LINCOLN AVE & SHORT ST, LISLE (OUTDOORS) PHIL ANGOTTI – BIRTHDAY PARTY SHOW – WITH CASEY McDONOUGH – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – RECLAIMED BAR, 3655 N. WESTERN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUGUST 10-12 – HYATT O’HARE – PETER & JEREMY, BILLY J. KRAMER, JACK DOUGLAS (PRODUCER OF DOUBLE FANTASY), ROY ORBISON JR, LESLIE CAVENDISH (HAIRCUTS), LITTLE NICOLA HALE (MMT), ENGINEER GEOFF EMERICK (SUNDAY ONLY), LIVERPOOL, WEEKLINGS, XRT’S TERRI HEMMERT WILL M.C. – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

