Breakfast With The Beatles – June 30, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles – Penny Lane (Take #9)

Stephen King – Blackbird

The Beatles – Sexy Sadie (Take 17)

Finn Brothers – Too Many People

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe

Paul – Figure Of Eight

Supremes – You Can’t Do That

The Beatles – Rock And Roll Music

John – Only People

Dave Matthews Band – In My Life

The Beatles – This Boy

Paul – Band On The Run

9 AM

The Beatles – Happiness Is A Warm Gun

John – I Found Out (Anthology)

Laws – Dear Boy

George – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

John – Beef Jerky

King’s Singers – Theoctopus’s Garden

Paul – Who Cares (Grand Central Station)

The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night (Hollywood Bowl)

Ringo – Eye To Eye

The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JUNE 30, 2019

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 10 PM – PALATINE JAYCEES 4TH OF JULY HOMETOWN FEST, COMMUNITY PARK, 250 E. WOOD, PALATINE

THE BRITINS – WEDNESDAY, 12 PM – SUMMERFEST – MILWAUKEE, WISC

STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – BATAVIA RIVER RHAPSODY, 155 HOUSTON ST, BATAVIA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEVERLY BROTHERS –WEDNESDAY, 9:30 TILL 11:30 PM – GRUNDY COUNTY FAIR, THE DANCE HALL – COVERED PAVILION STAGE, 8890 N. ILL ROUTE 47, MORRIS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – LAKE FOREST FESTIVAL, THURSDAY, 5 TILL 10 PM – DEERPATH COMMUNITY PARK, 95 DEERPATH, LAKE FOREST

THE BRITINS – THURSDAY, 8 PM – KRAVATH PARK, 341 S, FREMONT ST, WHITEWATER, WISC

NEW INVADERS – THURSDAY, 4 TILL 5:30 PM – 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION, 7501 W. HARRISON ST, FOREST PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONG)

NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7:45 TILL 9:15 PM – MORTON GROVE DAYS – 4TH OF JULY FEST – HARRER PARK, 6250 DEMPSTER ST, MORTON GROVE – FOLLOWED BY ANNUAL FIREWORKS SHOW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – THURSDAY, NOON TILL 4 PM – SLEEPY HOLLOW JULY 4TH CELEBRATION, SABATINO PARK, 71 THOROBRED – ALL AGES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 1 TILL 5 PM – ARLINGTON PARK, 2142 W. EUCLID AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 – COPPER FIDDLE DISTILLERY, 532 W. STATE ROUTE 22, #110, LAKE ZURICH

THE LENNYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, PINGREE GROVE COMMUNITY CENTER, 1125 WEBSTER BLVD, PINGREE GROVE – ALL AGES – FREE SHOW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – MOUNT MORRIS JAMBOREE, FRONT ST & WESLEY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – JAKE’S BAR & GRILL, 1002 WISCONSIN ROUTE 32, THREE LAKES, WISC

NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 7:30 PM – NAPERVILLE RIBFEST, SOUTH STAGE IN KNOCH PARK, 724 S, WEST ST, NAPERVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, 101 E. LAFAYETTE ST, OTTAWA, ILL. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7:30 PM – FRONTIER DAYS FESTIVAL, RECREATION PARK, 500 E. MINER ST, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

BACKDATED – SUNDAY, 8 PM – MOUNT PROSPECT’S LIONS FESTIVAL, MELAS PARK, CENTRAL & BUSSE RDS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – TUESDAY, JULY 9TH, 6:30 PM – COOK MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY DISTRICTS ASPEN DR, 701 ASPEN DR, VERNON HILLS – FREE – KID FRIENDLY

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – AMERICAN ROOTS OF THE BEATLES – THURSDAY, JULY 11TH, 7 PM – NORTHBROOK PUBLIC LIBRARY, 1201 CEDAR LANE – FREE – KID FRIENDLY