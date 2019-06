Breakfast With The Beatles – June 9, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – For You Blue

The Beatles – Twelve Bar Original (Anthology)

The Beatles – Honey Pie (Esher Demos)

Mike Mcgear – Givin’ Grease A Ride

The Beatles – Day Tripper

John – I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier (Take 11)

Grateful Dead – I Want To Tell You

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Baby It’s You

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever (Anthology-Demo Sequence)

Paul – From A Lover To A Friend

John – I Know (I Know)

The Beatles – Sun King Medley

9 AM

The Beatles – Tell Me Why

Al Green – Power To The People

The Beatles – Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Shea)

Leon Redbone & Ringo – My Little Grass Shack

The Beatles – Rocky Raccoon

Jason Falkner – Michelle

Paul – Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey

Paul – Sixty Second Street (Egypt Station Bonus)

The Residents – The Beatles Play The Residents

The Beatles – Wait

The Wallflowers – I’m Looking Through You

George – Cloud Nine

The Beatles – Hold Me Tight

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JUNE 9, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, AT DEAN AVE, BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHN’S AVES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – THE ARBORETUM, MAIN STREET PLAZA, 110 W. HIGGINS RD, SOUTH BARRINGTON

STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – BULGER PARK, 1601 HIRSCH ST, MELROSE PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9 PM – LINCOLN SQUARE, GIDDINGS PLAZA, 4731 N. LINCOLN AVE, CHICAGO

JAZZMAN JEFF – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, PARK ST. BETWEEN LAKE AND SEYMOUR STS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – ST. DEMETRIOS TASTE OF GREECE FESTIVAL, 893 N. CHURCH ST, ELMHURST

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – OUTDOOR CONCERT – 12TH ANNUAL HEARTLAND NOVA REUNION CAR SHOW, JUMER’S CASINO, EVENT CENTER PATIO STAGE, 777 JUMER DR, ROCK ISLAND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 9:30 PM – HODGES PARK, 505 BUTLER PLACE, PARK RIDGE – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF – SATURDAY, NOON TO 3:00 – SAVE-A-PET ADOPTION CENTER, 31664 N. FAIRFIELD RD, GRAYSLAKE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 4:45 PM (GATES OPEN AT 4:30) PRE-GAME CONCERT FOR THE KANE COUNTY COUGARS, NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE FIELD, ACRES MUSIC GARDEN, KIRK RD & CHERRY LANE, GENEVA (MUST HAVE TICKET FOR GAME TO ATTEND)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – PHOENIX PARK BAND SHELL, 123 E. WISCONSIN ST, DELAVAN, WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – POLISH FEST, FOLK STAGE, HENRY W. MAIER FESTIVAL PARK, 200 N. HARBOR DR, MILWAUKEE, WISC

DOWNTOWN HAMMOND COUNCIL PRESENTS THE ANNUAL EAT, SHOP & ROCK: A CELEBRATION OF THE 60’S, 70’S AND THE BEATLES – MUSIC, BEATLES MERCHANDISE AND ART – SATURDAY, 11 AM TILL 7 PM – FREE

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 5 TILL 6:30 PM – WOODRIDGE JUBILEE, WOODRIDGE & CENTER DR, WOODRIDGE / 8:30 TILL 12:30 – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SETS WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BEATLELELES – FATHER’S DAY BEATLES BRUNCH –SUNDAY - THE FRIENDLY TAP, 67 W. ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN – TWO SEATINGS: 10 AND 11:30 AM – MUST HAVE RESERVATIONS – CALL 708-484-9794

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 4 PM – PRAIRIE FEST, 91 PLANK DR, OSWEGO