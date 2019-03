Breakfast With The Beatles – March 10, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – If I Fell

Ringo – Photograph

Paul – Winter Rose/Love Awake

The Beatles – Another Girl

George – Ski-Ing

Cheap Trick – Across The Universe

Paul – Maybe Baby

The Gain – She Said, She Said

The Beatles – Blackbird (2018 Remaster)

Steady Holiday – Temporary Secrfetary

John – Give Peace A Chance

The Beatles – Misery (Take 7)

The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home

Pearl Jam – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

George – Beware Of Darkness

Paul – That Would Be Something

9 AM

The Beatles – I’ll Be Back (Capitol Mono – Beatles 65)

George – Circles

Rick Wakeman – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Come Together (Anthology)

Gary Clark Jr – Come Together

The Beatles – Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (Take 9)

Sham 69 – With A Little Help From My Friends

The Beatles – Revolution

John – Just Because

The Beatles – How Do You Do It (Take 2 Mono)

The Beatles – Do You Want To Know A Secret

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MARCH 10, 2019

THE LENNYS – FRIDAY, 8 PM – DANNY’S PIZZA, 231 DOUGLAS AVE ELGIN – ALL AGES – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 2 PM – ST. PATRICK’S DAY – THE KERRY PIPER, 7900 JOLIET RD, WILLOWBROOK RAIN…THE TRIBUTE – PERFORMING ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – MURAT THEATRE AT OLD NATION CENTRE, 502 N. NEW JERSEY ST, INDIANAPOLIS, IND THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – ST PATRICK’S DAY BASH – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1513 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON THE WHITE ALBUM – SUNDAY, 1 PM = PRAIRIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 201 SCHAUMBURG COURT, SCHAUMBURG – FOR TICKETS VISIT WWW.PRAIRIECENTER.ORG

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

