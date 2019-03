Breakfast With The Beatles – March 17, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Love Me Do (Past Masters)

George – Absolutely Sweet Marie (Dylan 30th )

Bob Dylan – If Not For You

The Beatles – Besame Mucho (Anthology)

The Beatles – Devil In Her Heart

Skatalites – I Should Have Known Better

George – My Sweet Lord

Paul Simon W/David Crosby & Graham Nash – Here Comes The Sun

Paul – Once Upon A Long Ago (Long Version)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Come Together

Paul – Give Ireland Back To The Irish

The Beatles – Michelle

Five Stairsteps – Dear Prudence

9 AM

The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows

John – Imagine (Strings Only)

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus (Takes 16.17,20,25)

Billy Corgan – Oh My Love

John – The Luck Of The Irish

The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun (Bbc)

The Beatles – I’m A Loser

Ringo – Stop And Take The Time To Smell The Roses

Paul – Junior’s Farm

Everyday Chemistry – Jenn

The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper (Reprise)/A Day In The Life

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MARCH 17, 2019

PHIL ANGOTTI – TUESDAY, 8 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN AVE – PHIL SINGS McCARTNEY 70’S ERA RAIN…THE TRIBUTE – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – SANGAMON AUDITORIUM, U OF I, SPRINGFIELD (ALL SHOWS THIS WEEK A PERFORMANCE OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM) RAIN…THE TRIBUTE – WEDNESDAY – WEIDNER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, U. OF WISCONSIN, 2420 NICOLET DR, GREEN BAY, WISC RAIN…THE TRIBUTE – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM – MIDLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 1801 W. ST. ANDREWS, MIDLAND, MICH 1964…THE TRIBUTE – FRIDAY, TRINE UNIVERSITY, 1 UNIVERSITY AVE, ANGOLA, IND RAIN…THE TRIBUTE – FRIDAY, 8 PM – FOX THEATRE, 2211 WOODWARD AVE, DETROIT, MICH THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – FUEL ROOM, 481 PETERSON RD, LIBERTYVILLE 1964…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 8 PM – DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW, MICH RAIN…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA, 715 LOCUST ST, EVANSVILLE, IND JAY GOEPPNER BACKDATED BAND – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – PETE MITCHELLS BAR N GRILL, 21000 S. FRANKFORT SQUARE, FRANKFORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – DISCUSSES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – 7:00 WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27TH – OAK LAWN PUBLIC LIBRARY, 9427 S. RAYMOND AVE, OAK LAWN

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – ROOTS OF THE BEATLES: THE EFFECT THAT BUDDY HOLLY, THE EVERLY BROTHERS, EDDIE COCHRAN AND GENE VINCENT HAD ON THE BEATLES – 2 PM SUNDAY, MARCH 31ST – OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC, 4544 N. LINCOLN AVE – REGISTER AT WWW.OLDTOWNSCHOOL.ORG

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM