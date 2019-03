Breakfast With The Beatles – March 24, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mister Kite

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood (Take 1)

Paul – Daytime Nighttime Suffering

Paragons – Blackbird

Ringo – Think It Over

The Beatles – Birthday

George – Roll Over Beethoven (Japan)

The Persuasions – Ob La Di, Ob La Da

The Beatles – The Ballad Of John And Yoko

Paul – Let Em In

Mumford And Sons – Golden Slumbers

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (Naked)

Mark Williams – In My Life/Free As A Bird

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 4)

9 AM

The Beatles – Tell Me What You See

George –Wreck Of The Hesperus

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much (Long Version – Mono)

The Beatles – Little Child

The Beatles – Like Dreamers Do (Anthology)

Professor Moptop

Joe Cocker – Something

Lynden David Hall – All You Need Is Love

John – Woman

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

John – Rip It Up

The Beatles – Chains

The Beatles – The Word

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MARCH 23, 2019

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – DISCUSSES THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – 7:00 WEDNESDAY – OAK LAWN PUBLIC LIBRARY, 9427 S. RAYMOND AVE, OAK LAWN

McLENNON – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST

THE FAB FOUR – FRIDAY, 8 PM – PATIO THEATRE, 6008 W. IRVING PARK RD, CHICAGO – ALL AGES

BAGSHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – LONE BUFFALO, 812 LaSALLE ST, OTTAWA, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9:30 PM – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 1 W. NEW YORK STREET BRIDGE, AURORA – 21+

THE FAB FOUR – SATURDAY, 7 PM – BELTERRA CASINO & RESORT, 777 BELTERRA DR, FLORENCE, IND – ALL AGES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – ROOTS OF THE BEATLES: THE EFFECT THAT BUDDY HOLLY, THE EVERLY BROTHERS, EDDIE COCHRAN AND GENE VINCENT HAD ON THE BEATLES – 2 PM SUNDAY, MARCH 31ST – OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC, 4544 N. LINCOLN AVE – REGISTER AT WWW.OLDTOWNSCHOOL.ORG

PROFESSOR MOPTOP & PHIL ANGOTTI – CELEBRATING ABBEY ROAD – PROFESS MOPTOP WILL TEACH ABOUT THE ALBUM FOLLOWED BY PHIL AND SOME SPECIAL GUESTS – SUNDAY, APRIL 7TH, 3 PM – BLUE ISLAND BEER COMPANY, 9427 S. RAYMOND AVE, OAK LAWN

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

