Breakfast With The Beatles – March 3 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Paul – Ebony And Ivory

Ringo – Gave It All Up

John – Imagine

Brad Mahldau – Blackbird

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

Golden Earing – I’ll Be Back

George – Love Comes To Everyone

Professor Moptop

John – Come Together (Nyc)

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – Yer Blues (2018 Remaster)

The Beatles – You Can’t Do That (Hollywood Bowl)

The Punkies – One After 909

9 AM

The Beatles – She Loves You

Robyn Hitchcock – Let Me Roll It

Paul – Ever Present Past

Paul – Momma Miss America

Teenage Fanclub – Tell Me What You See

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

George – Cheer Down

The Beatles – Real Love

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (Demo)

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Past Masters)

Caspar Babypants – Strawberry Fields Forever

The Beatles – Day Tripper (Take 3 Monitor Mix Mono)

The Beatles – When I’m 64

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MARCH 3, 2019

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 10 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – BRITISH INVASION WEEKEND, WYNDHAM HOTEL, 5125 6TH AVE, KENOSHA, WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 8 PM – BIRDGEWOOD RESORT & HOTEL, 1000 CAMERON WAY, NEENAH, WISC

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

