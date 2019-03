Breakfast With The Beatles – March 31, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I’m Down

The Beatles – All My Loving (Hi Hat Intro)

John – Rock & Roll People

Paul W/George Benson & Al Jarreau – Bring It On Home To Me

The Beatles – You Really Got A Hold On Me

John – (Just Like) Starting Over

Paul – Baby’s Request

Percy “Thrills” Thrillington – Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey

Professor Moptop

Ray Charles – Something

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

The Beatles – Tell Me Why (Ahdn Movie Mix)

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

Smithereens – I Want To Hold Your Hand

9 AM

The Beatles – Get Back (Past Masters)

Adrian Belew – Blackbird

George – Crackerbox Palace

Chicago A Cappella – Yesterday

The Beatles – I’ll Be Back

The Beatles – Dig A Pony (Glyn John’s Mix)

Ringo – Oh My My (Greek Theatre)

Pomplamoose – Come Together

The Beatles – Polythene Pam (Anthology)

Paul – Little Woman Love

The Beatles – Don’t Pass Me By (2018 Remaster)

The Beatles – Hey Jude (Love)

Paul –Queenie Eye

The Beatles – Only A Northern Song

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MARCH 31, 2019

RAIN…A BEATLES TRIBUTE – ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – THURSDAY, 8 PM – PARAMOUNT THEATRE, 123 3RD AVE, S.E., CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – THE ROOM, 8353 INDIANAPOLIS BLVD, HIGHLAND, IND

RAIN…A BEATLES TRIBUTE – ABBEY ROAD - FRIDAY, 8 PM – MILLER AUDITORIUM, 1341 THEATRE DR, KALAMAZOO, MICH

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – BANNERMAN’S SPORTS GRILL, 858 S. ROUTE 59, BARTLETT – 21+

RAIN…A BEATLES TRIBUTE – ABBEY ROAD - SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – THE GRAND THEATER, 401 N. 4TH ST, WAUSAU, WISC

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 – DES PLAINES ELKS LODGE, 495 LEE ST, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – WHITE EAGLE EVENTS, 6839 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, NILES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAY, NOON TILL 3 PM – LOGAN BAR, 2230 N. CALIFORNIA

PROFESSOR MOPTOP & PHIL ANGOTTI – CELEBRATING ABBEY ROAD – PROFESS MOPTOP WILL TEACH ABOUT THE ALBUM FOLLOWED BY PHIL AND SOME SPECIAL GUESTS – SUNDAY, 3 PM – BLUE ISLAND BEER COMPANY, 913357 OLDE WESTERN AVE, BLUE ISLAND

RAIN…A BEATLES TRIBUTE – ABBEY ROAD - SUNDAY, 3 PM – DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER, 221 WALNUT ST, DES MOINES, IOWA

PLAYED CHICAGO A CAPPELLA SINGING “YESTERDAY”. PART OF THEIR LATEST CONCERT – DYNAMIC DUOS – FOR CONCERT AND TICKET INFORMATION VISIT WWW.CHICAGOACAPPELLA.ORG

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM