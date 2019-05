Breakfast With The Beatles – May 12, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Naked)

George – Devil’s Radio

The Beatles – Come And Get It (Anthology)

Galaxie 500 – Listen, The Snow Is Falling

The Beatles – Yesterday

Paul – See Your Sunshine

Tom Petty – Taxman (Concert For George)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Oh Darlin’

John – Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird Of Paradox)

Nils Lofgren & Any Newmark – Anytime At All

The Beatles – I Call Your Name

George – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Bangla Desh)

9 AM

The Beatles – All Together Now

Persuasions – Come Together

Ringo – I’m The Greatest

John – It’s So Hard (Imagine 2018 Remaster)

Paul – The Song We Were Singing

Steven King – Day Tripper

The Beatles – The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill

Yes – Every Little Thing

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

The Beatles – You Can’t Do That (Bbc)

The Beatles – Here, There And Everywhere (Takes 7 & 13)

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Cilla Black – Love Of The Loved

The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MAY 12, 2019

McLENNON – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK ROAD, ELMHURST

JAY GOEPPNER BAND & THE BACKDATED BAND – LOVING TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON, FRIDAY, 7 PM - 210 LIVE, 210 GREENBAY RD, HIGHWOOD

BEATLELELES – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – DKT RESTAURANT, 220 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK

JAZZMAN JEFF – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – SATURDAY 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, AT THE WILMETTE METRA TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY RD. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9”30 PM – NEVIN’S BREWING COMPANY, 12337 S. ROUTE 59, #155, PLAINFIELD – 21+ THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – LISMORE HOTEL, WILSON BALLROOM, 333 GIBSON ST, EAU CLAIR, WISC McCARTNEY PROJECT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – BASILE THEATRE, 450 W. OHIO ST, INDIANAPOLIS, IND. SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 TILL 12:30 PM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM - SUNDAY, 2 PM, – LINCOLNWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4000 W. PRATT

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO:ARISING – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 23 – SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH, 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC, OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST.

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – MAY 23-27 – JEFFERSONVILLE, IND – THE COWSILLS, GRASS ROOTS, AND BEATLE TRIBUTE BANDS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS OF ABBEY ROAD, WOODSTOCK AND THE WHO’S TOMMY - WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

