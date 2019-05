Breakfast With The Beatles – May 19, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand

George – This Guitar (Can’t Quit From Crying)

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill (Anthology-Take 4)

Paul – Little Willow

Jackson Browne – Oh My Love

The Beatles – I’m Happy Just Do Dance With You

The Beatles – Don’t Ever Change (Bbc)

John – I Don’t Want To Face It

Neal Casal – I’m Only Sleeping

The Beatles – Girl

George Martin – The Pepperland Suite

The Beatles – Penny Lane

Joan Osborne – Hey Bulldog

The Beatles – Dig A Pony

Paul – Long Haired Lady

9 AM

The Beatles – She Said, She Said

Ringo (W/Paul) – Walk With You

George – Deep Blue (B-Side)

Yim Yames – Ballad Of Sir Frankie Crisp (Let It Roll)

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Oh! Darling (Vocals Only)

John – Be Bop A Lula

Cathy Berberian & Bruno Canino – Ticket To Ride

The Beatles – Goodbye (Take 17-Backing Track-Stereo)

The Beatles – A Taste Of Honey

The Beatles – Fixing A Hole

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MAY 19, 2019

AMERICAN ENGLISH – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 TILL 10 PM – TIVOLI THEATRE, 5021 HIGHLAND AVE, DOWNERS GROVE – PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE PET RESCUE & RESOURCE CENTER ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – MAY 23-27 – JEFFERSONVILLE, IND – THE COWSILLS, GRASS ROOTS, AND BEATLE TRIBUTE BANDS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS OF ABBEY ROAD, WOODSTOCK AND THE WHO’S TOMMY - WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM THE McCARTNEY PROJECT – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – C2G MUSIC HALL, 323 W. BAKER ST, FORT WAYNE, IND BAGSHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9:30 PM - STREATOR PARKFEST, PLUB PAVILLON, 298 ILLINOIS ROUTE 23, STREATOR (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 10 PM – WESTMONT RED, WHITE AND BBQ FESTIVAL, TY WARNER PARK, 700 BLACKHAWK DR, WESTMONT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – SATURDAY, 10:15 AM TILL 12:15 PM – PARK RIDGE FARMERS MARKET, 15 PRAIRIE AVE. – ALL AGES, FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 2:30 PM – IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY, 1212 S. 117TH ST, WEST ALLIS, WISC THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – IRISH FEST – SATURDAY, 9:30 TILL 11 PM – CHICAGO GAELIC PARK, THE CROSSROADS STAGE, 6119 W. 147TH ST, OAK FOREST (SET INCLUDES SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – YOGI BEAR’S JELLYSTONE PARK, 5300 OLD PORTER RD, PORTAGE, IND (FREE TO NON CAMPERS AFTER 7 PM) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO:ARISING – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 23 – SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH, 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC, OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST.

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUG 9TH, 10TH & 11TH – HYATT O’HARE – ALAN WHITE, 3 WINGMEN (DENNY LAINE, LAURENCE JUBER, STEVE HOLLY), MARK LEWISOHN, KEN MANSFIELD, JEREMY CLYDE, LIVERPOOL – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM