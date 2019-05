Breakfast With The Beatles – May 26, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I’m Looking Through You

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (Glynn Johns Mix)

Paul – Mull Of Kintyre

George – Pure Smokey

John – I’m Losing You (Stripped Down)

Utopia – I Just Want To Touch You

The Beatles – I’ll Get You

Lenny Kravitz – Cold Turkey

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden (Anthology)

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Let It Be)

The Beatles – Don’t Bother Me (Capitol Stereo – Meet The Beatles)

Black Keys – She Said, She Said

The Beatles – Why Don’t We Do It In The Road

John – Nobody Told Me

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

9 AM

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

Paul – Young Boy

Clar Monaco Sandalwood Sitar – Eleanor Rigby

Paul – Frank Sinatra’s Party

George Clinton – Mind Games

The Beatles – Piggies

Elvis Costello – The Lovers That Never Were

The Beatles – When I Get Home

Ringo – Private Property (Long Version)

John – Love (Signature Box Studio Outtake)

George – Your Love Is Forever

The Beatles – Getting Better

The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MAY 26, 2019

THE BRITINS – MONDAY, 12 NOON – CHOCOLATE FEST, 681 MARYLAND AVE, BURLINGTON, WISC AMERICAN BBC – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – BALLYDOYLES IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 5157 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 10PM – WHITE PINES GOLF CLUB, 500 W. JEFFERSON ST, BENSENVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) ANNUAL RAY BRADBURY DANDELION WINE ARTS AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, 11 AM TILL 4:30 PM - BOWEN PARK, 1800 N. SHERIDAN RD, WAUKEGAN – JAZZMAN JEFF WILL PLAY ACOUSTIC SONGS ON GUITAR, INCLUDING SOME BEATLE SONGS 1:05 TILL 1:25 AND 4 TILL 4:30 IN THE SCHORNICK THEATRE – FREE AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 2:30 PM – BROKEN OAR MARINA BAR & GRILL, 614 RAWSON BRIDGE RD, PORT BARRINGTON THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAY 12 TILL 3 PM – LOGAN BAR, 2230 N. CALIFORNIA THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 1 TILL 2:30 PM – TASTE OF WHEATON, MEMORIAL PARK, 208 W. UNION ST, WHEATON (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO:ARISING – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 23 – SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH, 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

EXHIBIT: YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC, OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – NOW THROUGH AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST.

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUG 9TH, 10TH & 11TH – HYATT O’HARE – ALAN WHITE, 3 WINGMEN (DENNY LAINE, LAURENCE JUBER, STEVE HOLLY), MARK LEWISOHN, KEN MANSFIELD, JEREMY CLYDE, LIVERPOOL – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

