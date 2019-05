Breakfast With The Beatles – May 5, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – All My Loving

Traveling Wilburys – End Of The Line

The Beatles – Sour Milk Sea (Esher Demo)

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There (Mono)

Paul – Love Is Strange

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever

The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing

Echo & The Bunnymen – Ticket To Ride

George – Let It Down

The Beatles – Revolution (Anthology Promo Film)

Judy Collins – Blackbird

The Beatles – In My Life

Al Dimeola – Eleanor Rigby

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper/ With A Little Help From My Friends

9 AM

The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night

Paul – Alligator

Ringo & His All Star Band – Don’t Go Where The Road Don’t Go

The Beatles – I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party

Dandy Warhols – Eight Days A Week

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

John – Crippled Inside (Take 3)

Chris Cornell – A Day In The Life

The Beatles – The Inner Light

John – Jealous Guy

Bing Crosby – Hey Jude

The Beatles – Act Naturally

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - MAY 5, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 11 AM TILL 12:30 PM – WOODSTOCK FARMERS MARKET, DOWNTOWN WOODSTOCK SQUARE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) FREE

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – PARK WEST, 322 W. ARMITAGE

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 TILL 11 AM – MORTON GROVE MOTHERS’ DAY INDOOR MARKET, MORTON GROVE CIVIC CENTER, 6140 DEMPSTER ST. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) FREE

THE BRITTENS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – RACINE POLICE ASSOCIATION, MEMORIAL HALL, 72 7TH ST, RACINE, WISC

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BACKDATED BAND MOTHER’S DAY BEATLES SHOW – SUNDAY, 7 PM – FIRE WATER SALOON, 3908 E. 11TH ST, MOUNT GREENWOOD – NO COVER

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM - SUNDAY, 2 PM, MAY 19TH – LINCOLNWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – MAY 23-27 – JEFFERSONVILLE, IND – THE COWSILLS, GRASS ROOTS, AND BEATLE TRIBUTE BANDS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS OF ABBEY ROAD, WOODSTOCK AND THE WHO’S TOMMY - WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM