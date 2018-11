Breakfast With The Beatles – November 11, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Bad Boy

Ringo – What Goes Around

Rolling Stones – We Love You

John – Imagine (Demo)

The Beatles – Tell Me What You See

George – This Song

Randy California – Day Tripper

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road

Paul – Love In Song

The Beatles – Michelle (Take 2 – Instrumental)

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

The Beatles – Shout (Anthology)

Gene Cornish & The Unbeatables – I Wanna Be A Beatle

9 AM

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

Peter Breiner & His Chamber Orchestra – She Loves You

Elvis Costello – Penny Lane (White House)

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Demo)

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (2018 Remix)

Jamestown Revival – If I Needed Someone (George Fest)

Paul – Happy With You

The Beatles – I’ll Cry Instead

Paul Aka The Fireman – Nothing Too Much Just Out Of Sight

John – Oh Yoko (2018 Remix)

The Beatles – Golden Slumbers Medley

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - NOVEMBER 11, 2018

BEATLELELES – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 10:30 PM – DISTRICT KITCHEN & TAP – 220 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK SHINDIG – w/ROSIE & THE RIVETS - FRIDAY, 7 PM TILL 12:30 AM – CHEERS LIVE MUSIC, 4660 147TH ST, MIDLOTHIAN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6:30 PM – VILLA CESARE, 900 EAGLE RIDGE DR, SCHEREVILLE, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10 PM – DES PLAINES ELKS LODGE, 495 LEE ST, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

