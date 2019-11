Breakfast With The Beatles – November 17, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face

Paul – Looking At Her

Amy Winehouse – All My Loving

George – Run So Far

Jim Carrey – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

John – Imagine

George Martin – Sea Of Time

Paul – Maybe I’m Amazed

Kraftysleaves – Day Tripper

The Beatles – Think For Yourself

Elvis Costello W/Paul – Shallow Grave

The Beatles – I’m A Loser

The Beatles – Continuing Story Of Bungaloo Bill (Esher Demo)

9 AM

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love (Hollywood Bowl)

Robert Palmer – Not A Second Time

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper/With A Little Help From My Friends (Stereo 2017 Remaster)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Golden Slumbers (Twickenham Session 1/9/69)

The Beatles – Dig It

George – I Live For You (All Things Must Pass Bonus Cut)

Ringo – Magic

Cheap Trick – Magical Mystery Tour

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

The Beatles – I Want To Hold Your Hand

Elton John W/John – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Beatles – Birthday

