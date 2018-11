Breakfast With The Beatles – November 18, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – The Word

Paul – Shake A Hand (Cavern Club)

Humble Pie – Drive My Car

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Wesley Taylor – The Fool On The Hill

George – Run Of The Mill (Demo)

The Beatles – Money (U.S. Mono – 2nd Album)

Ringo – The No No Song (All Star Band 1990)

Teenage Fanclub – The Ballad Of John And Yoko

The Beatles – Get Back (Past Masters)

The Beatles – Ob La Di, Ob La Da (2018 Mix)

Paul – Friends To Go

The Beatles – Not A Second Time

Graham Parker – From A Window

9 AM

The Beatles – Eleanor Rigby

John – Jealous Guy (Piano, Bass & Drums)

John – Watching The Wheels

Tiny Tim & Brave Combo – Girl

Paul – Live And Let Die (Take 10)

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

Echo & The Bunnymen – All You Need Is Love

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – For You Blue (Anthology)

The Beatles – Good Night (Take 10 W/Guitar From Take 7)

The Beatles – Things We Said Today

Paul – Confidante

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mister Kite

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - NOVEMBER 18, 2018

JAY GOEPPNER BACKDATED BAND – WEDNESDAY, 8:30 PM – PETE MITCDHELL’S BAR N GRILL, 21000 S. FRANKFORT, IL – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – MAINSTAGE THEATER AT PHEASANT RUN RESORT, 4051 E. MAIN ST, SAINT CHARLES JAY GOEPPNER BACKDATED BAND – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – SLAPSHOTS BAR & GRILL, 14608 S. CICERO AVE, MIDLOTHIAN, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BEATLES ACOUSTIC BRUNCH – KEVIN CAMPBELL & SEAN BRISKY – SUNDAY, 12 NOON TILL 3 PM – LOGAN BAR, 2230 N. CALIFORNIA

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

