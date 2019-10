Breakfast With The Beatles – October 13, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – When I Get Home

Paul – Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey

Ben Folds – Oh My My

The Beatles – Cry For A Shadow

John – Ain’t That A Shame

The Beatles – Fixing A Hole

Ella Fitzgerald – Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles – Drive My Car

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Sun King/Mister Mustard (Take 20)

George – See Yourself

John – I Found Out

The Beatles – No Reply

Paul Aka The Fireman – Sing The Changes

9 AM

The Beatles – Day Tripper

The Beatles – A Day In The Life (Take 1)

Paul – Listen To What The Man Said

Paul Simon – Here Comes The Sun (Conan)

Ringo & The Roots – Yellow Submarine (Jimmy Fallon)

Ron Eschete – Penny Lane

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Galactic – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – You Really Got A Hold On Me

The Beatles – Misery (Take 2)

Maccabeats – Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand/Yesterday/Hey Jude/Let It Be

John - Oh My Love

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 13, 2019

JAZZMAN JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) 1964…THE TRIBUTE – FRIDAY, 8 PM – FLAGSTAR STRAND THEATER, 12 N. SAGINAW ST, PONTIAC, MICH THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPERS, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 12 NOON – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:30 PM – PERRY’S PIZZA & RIBS, 711 DEVON AVE, PARK RIDGE AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – THE ROOM, 8353 INDIANAPOLIS BLVD, HIGHLAND, IND 1964…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 8 PM – LEXINGTON VILLAGE THEATRE, 7318 HURON AVE, LEXINGTON, MICH THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 4 PM – JAMES LUMBER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY, 19351 W. WASHINGTON ST, GRAYSLAKE, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S TEXTBOOK BEATLES VOLUME 2 RELEASED SEPTEMBER 10TH – DETAILS AT WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

