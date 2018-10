Breakfast With The Beatles – October 14, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Blue Jay Way

The Beatles – I’m A Loser (Take #3)

Tina Turner – Help

The Beatles – Mother Nature’s Son

Mary Hopkin – Those Were The Days

The Beatles – Here, There And Everywhere

John – Crippled Inside (Take 6)

George - Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – One After 909 (Rooftop, Jan. 30)

The Beatles – She Love You

The Church – It’s All Too Much

The Beatles – Paperback Writer

Paul Aka The Fireman – Sing The Changes

9 AM

The Beatles – Back In The Ussr (2018 Remaster)

Ringo – Ocappella

The Beatles – I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party

Paul – Who Cares

Wings – Spirits Of Ancient Egypt

Rutles – Piggie In The Middle

The Beatles – Getting Better

The Beatles – Till There Was You

Simply Three – Because/While My Guitar/Come Together

John – God

Deer Tick – Run Of The Mill

The Beatles – Come Together

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - OCTOBER 14, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR - WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BART ATTACKS – THURSDAY – LITTLE OWL SOCIAL PUB, 3747 GRAND BLVD, BROOKFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) 1964…THE TRIBUTE – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – LEXINGTON VILLAGE THEATRE, 7318 HURON AVE, LEXINGTON, MICH PROFESSOR MOPTOP ON THE WHITE ALBUM – SATURDAY, 2 PM – DEERFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 920 WAUKEGAN RD – FREE & KID FRIENDLY AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9 PM – HOLLYWOOD CASINO, 777 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, JOLIET – 21+ 1964…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 8 PM – THE INDIANA THEATER, 683 OHIO ST, TERRE HAUTE, IND THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6:15 TILL 7:45 – ELMWOOD PARK FALL FEST, DIVERSEY AVE & 75TH COURT, ELMWOOD PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY – 9:00 PM TILL 1 PM – PALATINE FARMERS MARKET, JUST WEST OF THE PALATINE METRA TRAIN STATION, WOOD AND SMITH STREETS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 2 TILL 3:15 PM – ELMWOOD PARK FALL FEST, DIVERSEY & 76TH AVE, WLMWOOD PARK / 8 TILL 10:30 – CALL FROM THE WALL – AT FOX VALLEY KICKERS – 1015 HARVEY RD, OSWEGO – FUNDRAISER FOR OSWEGO VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHOWING OF THE FILM A HARD DAYS NIGHT – SUNDAY, 4 PM – STUDIO 5 PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 1934 DEMPSTER ST, EVANST AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 3:30 – NONOWS CORN MAZE, 16849 S. CEDAR RD, HOMER GLEN

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM