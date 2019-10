Breakfast With The Beatles – October 20, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Baby You’re A Rich Man

George – Breath Away From Heaven

Josh Turner – Martha My Dear

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

David Bowie & John – Fame

Paul – Singalong Junk

Viva – Why Don’t We Do It In The Road

The Beatles – Tell Me Why

The Beatles – The Night Before (Take 2 Help Film Mix)

Paul – Hi Hi Hi

The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

The Beatles – Act Naturally

John – Dear Yoko

Sheryl Crow – Mother Nature’s Son

George – Flying Hour (B-Side)

9 AM

The Beatles – Wait

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Vocals & Bass)

Paul – Young Boy

Tom Petty – Taxman (Concert For George)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Mean Mr. Mustard (Anthology)

The Beatles – Hold Me Tight

Ringo W/Paul – Grow Old With Me

Willie Logan – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Beatles – Long, Long, Long

Ed Sheeran – In My Life

Paul – Good Rockin’ Tonight (Unplugged)

The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 20, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) MEDICATED GOO – MUSIC OF CREAM, HENDRIX AND TRAFFIC AND SONGS FROM SGT PEPPER – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CARY’S LOUNGE, 2251 W. DEVON AVE, CHICAGO JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – PALATINE FARMERS MARKET, WEST OF THE PALATINE METRA TRAIN STATION ON WOOD & SMITH STS. THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – HALLOWEEN SHOW. COSTUMES PRIZES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

