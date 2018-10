Breakfast With The Beatles – October 21, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – I Should Have Known Better

John – Borrowed Time

Petula Clark – We Can Work It Out

The Beatles – Long, Long, Long

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Take 1)

Please Mister Postman – Sister Mary Elephant & The Pitch Pipes

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

Beatles W/Morecambe & Wise – Chat

Beatles W/Morecambe & Wise – On Moonlight Bay

Paul – Smile Away

Jimi Hendrix – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Stockholm)

John – How Do You Sleep (Alternate Vocal B)

The Beatles – She’s A Woman

Steve Cropper – With A Little Help From My Friends

9 AM

The Beatles – Sun King Medley

George – Teardrops

Ringo – Back Off Boogaloo

George W/Carl Perkins – Your True Love

The Beatles – I Saw Her Standing There

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Because I Know You Love Me So (1/3/69)

Paul – People Want Peace

The Beatles – Girl

Phish – Cry Baby Cry

The Beatles – Taxman (Rockband Mix)

The Beatles – Rain

