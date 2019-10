Breakfast With The Beatles – October 27, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – And I Love Her

George – I Want To Tell You (Japan)

Steve Earle – I Will

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much

Wu Tang W/Dhani Harrison – The Heart Gently Weeps

John - #9 Dream

Stained Glass – If I Needed Someone

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Polythene Pam (Anthology)

The Beatles – Continuing Story Of Bungaloo Bill

John – Beautiful Boy (Stripped Down)

R.D. King – Across The Universe

The Beatles – Let It Be (Past Masters)

9 AM

The Beatles – All I Gotta Do

The Beatles – Don’t Ever Change (Bbc)

George – Not Guilty

Ringo – Got To Get Up To Get Down

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy (2019 Stereo Remaster)

The Beatles – Wild Honey Pie

John Hiatt – Instant Karma

Paul – Rockestra Theme

Paul – Keep Under Cover

The Beatles – Rock And Roll Music

Flying Lizards – Money

Paul - Too Many People

The Beatles – Get Back (Let It Be)

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 27, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN - 21+ THE FAB FOUR – FRIDAY, 8 PM – ARCADA THEATRE, 105 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES – ALL AGES THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7 PM – HOOGLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 420 S. 6TH ST, SPRINGFIELD, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – PALATINE FARMERS MARKET, JUST WEST OF THE PALATINE METRA TRAIN STATION ON WOOD & SMITH STS. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – MELVIN COMMUNITY HALL, 108 E. MAIN ST, MELVIN, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S TEXTBOOK BEATLES VOLUME 2 RELEASED SEPTEMBER 10TH – DETAILS AT WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS UKULELE SUBURBIA –FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

