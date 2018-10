Breakfast With The Beatles – October 28, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

Jackie Lomax – Sour Milk Sea

George – If You Believe

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out (Music Of Lennon & Mccartney)

Ringo - In My Car

Mike & The Mechanics – Revolution

The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows

Paul – Dominoes

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road (Anthology)

The Beatles – I’ll Be Back

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic Version Take 2)

George – My Sweet Lord (Demo)

Lake Street Dive – Let Me Roll It

The Beatles – Oh Darling

9 AM

The Beatles – Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand

John – Give Peace A Chance

Alice Donut – Helter Skelter

John – I Don’t Want To Be A Soldier (Take 4)

Traveling Wilburys – Rattled

The Beatles – Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby

The Beatles – Rocky Racoon

Beat Bugs – All You Need Is Love

Paul – She’s My Baby

Gary Clark Jr. – Come Together

The Beatles – Please Please Me

Paul – Again And Again And Again

The Beatles – Wait

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - OCTOBER 28, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR - WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – THE ROOM, 8353 INDIANAPOLIS BLVD, HIGHLAND, IND

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

