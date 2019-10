Breakfast With The Beatles – October 6, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – This Boy

Eddie Vedder – Imagine

John – Beautiful Boy

The Beatles – Julia

Regina Spektor – Real Love

John – Out The Blue

Les Boreades De Montreal – If I Fell

The Beatles – I Feel Fine

The Beatles – A Shot Of Rhythm And Blues (Bbc)

Professor Moptop

John – Give Peace A Chance

The Beatles – The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love

John – Working Class Hero

9 AM

The Beatles – Come Together

John – Jealous Guy

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood (Take 1)

The Beatles – Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – And Your Bird Can Sing

Professor Moptop

John – Yer Blues (Toronto)

B For Bang – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – Good Morning Good Morning

The Beatles – Polythene Pam (Take 27)

John – I’m The Greatest (Anthology)

The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Elton John – Empty Garden

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Let It Be)

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – OCTOBER 6, 2019

PHIL ANGOTTI – JOHN LENNON BIRTHDAY SHOW – WEDNESDAY, 8 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN AVE JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – LOCKPORT LUNCHEON – THURSDAY, 11:45 AM TILL 2:45 PM – PRAIRIE BLUFF GOLF COURSE, 19433 RENWICK RD, LOCKPORT – MUST PRE-REGISTER – 815-838-1183 McLENNON – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 11:30 PM – DOC’S VICTORY PUB, 490 SPRING RD, ELMHURST JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BRIT BEAT – PERFORMING ABBEY ROAD – SATURDAY, 8 PM – NORTH SHORE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 9501 SKOKIE BLVD, SKOKIE 2 JAY WAY (PIANO DUO W/JAY GOEPNER) – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – AROMA COFFEE & WINE, 77 E. WOODSTOCK ST, CRYSTAL LAKE AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – 115 BOURBON ST, 3359 W. 115TH ST, MARIONETTE PARK THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – THE BURLINGTON CAPITOL THEATER, 211 N. 3RD ST, BURLINGTON, IOWA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – POTATO CREEK JOHNNYS, 1850 WAUKEGAN RD, GLENVIEW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PHIL ANGOTTI – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAY, NOON TILL 3:00 – RECLAIMED BAR, 3655 N. WESTERN AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 12:30 PM - NICO’S RED MILL TAVERN, 1040 LAKE AVE, WOODSTOCK

