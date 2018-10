Breakfast With The Beatles – October 7, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Revolution

Robyn Hitchcock – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

The Beatles – Sexy Sadie (Take 17)

The Beatles – Honey Don’t (Bbc-John Vocal)

The Beatles – I Call Your Name

John – Rip It Up/Ready Teddy

The Beatles – Run For Your Life

Professor Moptop

John – Watching The Wheels (Acoustic)

Crosby, Stills & Nash – In My Life

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus (U.S. Mono Mix)

John – Out The Blue

The Beatles – I’m A Loser

Corinne Bailey Rae – I’m Losing You

9 AM

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

John – How Do You Sleep

Bill Frisell – Nowhere Man

John – Beautiful Boy

Rufus Wainwright – Across The Universe

Professor Moptop

John – Nobody Told Me

The Beatles – It’s Only Love

John – Working Class Hero

National Lampoon – Genius Is Pain

The Beatles – Yer Blues

The Beatles – If I Fell

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - OCTOBER 7, 2018

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – 50 FACTS FOR 50 YEARS OF THE WHITE ALBUM - MONDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – SKOKIE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 5215 OAKTON ST, SKOKIE – FREE – KID FRIENDLY JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR - WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – CHUCK BERRY & THE BEATLES – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC, 4545 N. LINCOLN AVE – TICKET INFO AT WWW.OLDTOWNSCHOOL.ORG JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY – 9:00 PM TILL 1 PM – PALATINE FARMERS MARKET, JUST WEST OF THE PALATINE METRA TRAIN STATION, WOOD AND SMITH STREETS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM