Breakfast With The Beatles – September 1, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Get Back (Past Masters)

Jeff Lynne – I Want To Tell You (Concert For George)

George – Simply Shady

The Beatles – Words Of Love (U.S. Mono)

Casey Kasem – Letter From Elaina

The Beatles – Tell Me What You See

The Beatles – Something (Stereo 2019 Remaster)

Stephen King – Things We Said Today

Paul – The Song We Were Singing

John – Imagine (Take 1)

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Paul – Hope For The Future

9 AM

The Beatles – Slow Down

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (Rooftop)

Jeff Healey Band – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Paul – Another Day

Profesor Moptop

The Beatles – Because (Anthology)

Carpenters – Ticket To Ride

The Beatles – Penny Lane

Lenny Kravitz – Cold Turkey

John – I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier

The Beatles – And Your Bird Can Sing

The Rutles – Ouch!

The Beatles – If I Fell

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 1, 2019

AMERICAN ENGLISH – MONDAY, 3 PM – CANTIGNY PARK BANDSHELL, 1s151 WINFIELD RD, WHEATON – FREE, $10 PARKING THE STING RAYS – MONDAY, 11:30 AM TILL 1:30 PM – BUFFALO GROVE CAR SHOW, 951 McHENRY RD, BUFFALO GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 6:00 – MAIN STREET BETWEEN MARION & PERU, PRINCTON, ILL AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 5:15 – ROCK THE BLOCK PARTY, 147 N. YORK RD, ELMHURST THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL 12 AM – CLUB ARCADA, 105 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – SATURDAY, 1 PM – PROFESSOR MOPTOP BEGINS A SERIES OF LESSONS ON THE BEATLES – 6 PART SERIES – GORTON COMMUNITY CENTER, 400 E. ILLINOIS ROAD, LAKE FOREST. TO REGISTER, WWW.GORTONCENTER.ORG/CLASSES. AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7:30 – FALL ON THE GREEN FESTIVAL, 95TH & COOK AVE, OAK LAWN THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 6 TO 10 PM – FESTIVAL AT THE FARM FUNDRAISER FOR IT’S ALL ABOUT KIDS (2 TILL 10 PM) – MARTIN FAMILY FARM, 16601 CORAL DR, UNION, ILL, ALL AGES, FAMILY EVENT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) A TRIBUTE TO BUDDY HOLLY & THE CRICKETS – SATURDAY, 8 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 W. ROOSEVELT, BERWYN KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SUNDAY, 2:30 PM – SCHILLER PARK CAR SHOW, 4555 RUBY ST, SCHILLER PARK BACKDATED BEATLES SET WITH JAY GOEPNER – SUNDAY, 8 PM – EDISON PARKS FIREWATER SALOON, 6689 N. OLEPHANT AVEN, CHICAGO – NO COVER

PROFESSOR MOPTOP - WEDNESDAY, 6:30 PM , SEPTEMBER 18TH – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – 6:30 PM , SEPTEMBER 18TH, BRIDGEVIEW PUBLIC LIBRARY, 7840 W. 79TH ST,, BRIDGEVIEW

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD , 7 PM – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – ARLINGTON HEIGHTS MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 500 N. DUNTON AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S TEXTBOOK BEATLES VOLUME 2 RELEASED SEPTEMBER 10TH – DETAILS AT WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

