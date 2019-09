Breakfast With The Beatles – September 15, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I’ll Cry Instead

George – Dear One

Paul – Ninteen Hundred And Eighty-Five

Sharp Kiddie – If I Needed Someone

The Beatles – Dizzy Miss Lizzy (Hollywood Bowl)

The Beatles – I Call Your Name

Delbert McClinton – Come Together

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 30)

The Beatles – Taxman

Daniel Johnston – Tomorrow Never Knows

The Beatles – Glass Onion

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 30)

9 AM

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite

Frank Sinatra – Something

John – Mother

The Beatles – Oh! Darling (Take 4)

Ringo – Give Me Back The Beat

Al Green – I Want To Hold Your Hand

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling

Joel Patterson – Michelle

The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun

Paul – Old Siam Sir

John – God (Studio Outtake)

The Beatles – All Together Now

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 15, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP - WEDNESDAY, 6:30 PM , SEPTEMBER 18TH – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – 6:30 PM , SEPTEMBER 18TH, BRIDGEVIEW PUBLIC LIBRARY, 7840 W. 79TH ST,, BRIDGEVIEW

JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

McLENNON – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST

BEATLELELES – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – DKT RESTAURANT, 220 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7 PM – PORTAGE HIGH SCHOOL, EAST AUDITORIUM, 6450 U.S. HIGHWAY 6, PORTAGE, IND – BENEFIT FOR PORTAGE TOWNSHIP LIVE ENTERTAINMENT ASSOCIATION

THE CLASS OF 68 – FRIDAY., 8 PM - SHOELESS JOE’S ALE HOUSE, 4926 N. RIVER RD, SCHILLER PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 5:30 TILL 7:30 – DWIGHT HARVEST DAYS, MAIN STAGE, EAST MAIN STREET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET AT THE WILMETE METRA TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY RD. (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM - ZABROCKI PLAZA, 17375 OAK PARK AVE, TINLEY PARK

BACKDATED BAND W/ JAY GOEPPNER – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – SLAPSHOTS SPORTS BAR N GRILL, 14608 S. CICERO AVE, MIDLOTHIAN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – SMILES DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION AT THE LIPSTICKED PIG, 229 N. LIBERTY ST, RUSHVILLE, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPERS CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM – DIAMOND JIM’S, 325 MEIER ST, EAST DUNDEE – 21+ - NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 TIL 12:30 – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)