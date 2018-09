Breakfast With The Beatles – September 16, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide

Monalisa Twins – Day Tripper

Ringo – Love Me Do

Charlie Byrd – Norwegian Wood

The Beatles – Chains

Three Funkys – I Want To Hold Your Hand

The Beatles – I’m Looking Through You

The Beatles – Child Of Nature (Demo)

Dar Williams – You Won’t See Me

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling

Paul – Do It Now

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine

The Beatles – Drive My Car (Vocal Mix)

Paul – Queenie Eye

9 AM

The Beatles – I’ll Cry Instead (U.S. Mono Version)

John – Attica State

The Beatles – Dizzy Miss Lizzy

George – Simply Shady

Paul – Hunt You Down/Naked/C-Link

The Beatles – We Can Work It Out

B.B. King – On The Way

George – All Things Must Pass

Dave Davies – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

The Beatles – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds\

Paul – Maybe I’m Amazed (Wings Over America)

Traveling Wilburys – Wilbury Twist

The Beatles – What You’re Doing

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - SEPTEMBER 16, 2018

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURDAY, 7 PM – LIVE ENTERTAINMENTS ASSOCIATION FUNDRAISER EVENT, PORTAGE HIGH SCHOOL, EAST AUDITORIUM, 6450 U.S. HIGHWAY 6, PORTAGE, IND LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM – COPPER FIDDLE DISTILLERY, 532 W. STATE ROUTE 22, #110, LAKE ZURICH THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – STARVED ROCK LODGE VERANDA CONCERT, ROUTE 178 & ROUTE 71, UTICA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – ACOUSTIC BEATLES TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – VERNON HILLS OKTOBERFEST, METRA STATION, U.S. ROUTH 45 ON RANNEY AVE, VERNON HILLS AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 6 PM – ROCKTOBER BEERFEST, RIDE N DRIVE PACE LOT ON S. VAN DYKE RD, NORTH OF THE POST OFFICE, PLAINFIELD BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7 PM – SULLIVAN ROTARY CORN FESTIVAL, 317 N. MAIN ST, SULLIVAN, IND – ALL AGES JAY GOEPNER & BACKDATED BAND, SATURDAY, 4:30 TILL 8 PM – SLAPSHOTS, 14608 S. CICERO AVE, MIDLOTHIAN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 2-10 PM (LENNYS PLAY FROM 6 TILL 10:00) – FESTIVAL AT THE FARM, MARTIN FAMILY FARM, 16601 CORAL RD, UNION, ILL – ALL AGES FAMILY EVENT – FUNDRAISER FOR IT’S ALL ABOUT KIDS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 TILL 12:30 – MANHATTANS, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 4 PM – APPLE FEST, 308 OLD McHENRY RD, LONG GROVE BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 8 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

