Breakfast With The Beatles – September 22, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven

The Beatles – Help (Take 13 Stereo)

Tom Petty – I Need You (Concert For George)

Concrete Blonde – Beware Of Darkness

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

L.U.V. – Yer Blues

The Beatles – Money (Anthology)

Bruce Cockburn – Fool On The Hill

John – One Day At A Time (Anthology)

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down

The Beatles – Come Together (Take 5)

The Beatles – Getting Better

Paul – Kansas City (Russian)

9 AM

The Beatles – Dig A Pony

George – His Name Is Legs

Paul – That Would Be Something

Ramsey Lewis – Sexy Sadie

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money (Vocals Only)

The Beatles – Dear Prudence

Ringo – What’s My Name

John – Meat City

The Beatles – Love Me Do

Joe Cocker – I’ll Cry Instead

Paul – Mull Of Kyntyre

The Beatles – I’m Down

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 22, 2019

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – MONDAY, 7 PM – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – ARLINGTON HEIGHTS MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 500 N. DUNTON AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

ABBEY ROAD & SATISFACTION – BATTLE OF THE BANDS: BEATLES OR STONES? – MONDAY, 7:30 PM –HEMMENS CULTURAL CENTER, 45 SYMPHONY WAY, ELGIN –ALL AGES JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) 2 JAY WAY DUO (W/JAY GOEPNER) – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 10:00 – TUDOR WINE BAR, 338 TUDOR COURT, GLENCOE (BEATLES, ELTON AND BILLY ON PIANO) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 12 NOON – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET AT 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAY GOEPPNER BAND – MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON AND ABBEY ROAD – SATURDAY, 8 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN AVE, CHICAGO / THEN JAY JOINS THE CLASS OF 68 BAND, 9:30 0PM – NORTONS, 1905 SHERIDAN RD, HIGHLAND PARK – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – JOLIET MOOSE LODGE, 25 SPRINGFIELD AVE, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – TEACHING ABOUT BEATLEMANIA – SATURDAY, 7 PM – BLUE ISLAND BEER COMPANY, 13357 OLDE WESTERN AVE, BLUE ISLAND – MUSIC FROM PHIL ANGOTTI AND DONNIE VIE (ALSO KNOWN AS PHIL & DON) FOLLOWS THE PROFESSOR’S LECTURE WITH SONGS FROM THE BEATLEMANIA ERA

PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S TEXTBOOK BEATLES VOLUME 2 RELEASED SEPTEMBER 10TH – DETAILS AT WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

