Breakfast With The Beatles – September 23, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles - Twist And Shout

Helloween – All My Loving

John – Crippled Inside

The Beatles - What’s The New Mary Jane (Anthology)

The Beatles - Fixing A Hole

Clar Monaco Sandalwood Sitar – And I Love Her

The Beatles - Happiness Is A Warm Gun

Ringo – Elizabeth Reigns

Pete Cetera – It’s Only Love

The Beatles - Strawberry Fields Forever

Paul – Nothing For Free (Bonus)

The Beatles - And Your Bird Can Sing

Gov’t Mule – She Said She Said

Paul – Lady Madonna (Good Evening Nyc)

9 AM

The Beatles - Love Me Do (Past Masters)

George – The Lord Loves The One (That Loves The Lord)

Oasis – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Paul – Caesar Rock

Professor Moptop

The Beatles - One After 909 (1/3/69)

The Beatles - Tell Me Why

The Beatles - Baby’s In Black (Capitol Mono-Beatles ’65)

The Beatles - Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

John – Hound Dog (Live In Nyc)

Ray Charles – Yesterday

The Beatles - Only A Northern Song

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - SEPTEMBER 23, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – 50 FACTS FOR 50 YEARS OF THE WHITE ALBUM – THURSDAY, 6:30 PM – COOK PARK LIBRARY, 413 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, LIBERTYVILLE – FREE AND KID FRIENDLY JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, DOORS OPEN AT 8:00 – SURF BALLROOM & MUSEUM, 460 N. SHORE DR, CLEAR LAKE, IOWA THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8 PM – THE ACORN THEATER, 107 GENERATIONS DR, THREE OAKS, MICH THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – 37 BAR & GRILL, WHITE PINES GOLF CLUB, 500 W. JEFFERSON ST, BENSENVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 11 AM & 2 PM – HARVEST FEST, STATE FAIR PARK, 640 S. 84TH ST, WEST ALLIS, WISC LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – ORIGINAL SUNDANCE SALOON, 2061 W. MAPLE AVE, MUNDELEIN JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9:30 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 TILL MIDNIGHT – CHUBBY BULLFROG, 1494 SPRING HILL MALL, DUNDEE – 21+ - NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 2:30 PM – SOUTHPORT STAGE, OKTOBERFEST, ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH, LINCOLN, WELLINGTON & SOUTHPORT, CHICAGO THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 4:00 – MANTENO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OKTOBERFEST, MAIN STAGE TENT, CORNER OF MAIN ST & DIVISION, MANTENO, ILL

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

