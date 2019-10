BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – SEPTEMBER 29, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles-STRAWBERRY FIELDS FOREVER

The Beatles-WAIT (ROCKBAND MIX)

ELVIS COSTELLO & PAUL – VERONICA

The Beatles-HERE COMES THE SUN (TAKE 9)

The Beatles-EVERY LITTLE THING

PAUL – PUT IT THERE

CHARLES RIVER VALLEY BOYS –I’VE JUST SEEN A FACE

JOHN – I’M LOSING YOU

BUDDY RICH – SOMETHING

PROFESSOR MOPTOP

The Beatles-YOU NEVER GIVE ME YOUR MONEY (STEREO 2019 REMASTER)

INGRID GRAUDINS – TWO OF US

The Beatles-IN MY LIFE

PAUL – LETTING GO

9 AM

The Beatles-ANNA

NICK CAVE – LET IT BE

GEORGE – BEAUTIFUL GIRL

The Beatles-I WANT YOU (SHE’S SO HEAVY) (TRIDENT RECORDING SESSION)

GARY BROOKER – OLD BROWN SHOE (CONCERT FOR GEORGE)

The Beatles-HELTER SKELTER

The Beatles-THREE COOL CATS (DECCA)

RINGO & JERRY LEE LEWIS – SWEET LITTLE 16

The Beatles-I NEED YOU

NANCY SINATRA – RUN FOR YOUR LIFE

The Beatles-GOOD DAY SUNSHINE

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 29, 2019

A TRIBUTE TO THE WHITE ALBUM FEATURING TODD RUNDGREN, MICKY DOLENZ, CHRISTOPHER CROSS, JOEY MOLLAND OF BADFINGER – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – ARCADA THEATER, 105 E. MAIN ST. CHARLES JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) A TRIBUTE TO THE WHITE ALBUM FEATURING TODD RUNDGREN, MICKY DOLENZ, CHRISTOPHER CROSS, JOEY MOLLAND OF BADFINGER – WEDNESDAY, 8 PM – PABST THEATER, 144 E. WELLS ST, MILWAUKEE, WISC JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BRITINS – FRIDAY, 7 PM – PERFORMING CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 1801 16TH ST. S, WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WISC BEATALLICA – FRIDAY, 9 PM – WINDIGO FEST, DOWNTOWN ON FRANKLIN ST, MANITOWOC, WISC (HEAVY METAL BEATLE PARODY SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, WILMETTE METRA TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY RD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PROFESSOR MOPTOP – TEACHING ABOUT BEATLEMANIA – SATURDAY, 7 PM – BLUE ISLAND BEER COMPANY, 13357 OLDE WESTERN AVE, BLUE ISLAND – MUSIC FROM PHIL ANGOTTI AND DONNIE VIE (ALSO KNOWN AS PHIL & DON) FOLLOWS THE PROFESSOR’S LECTURE WITH SONGS FROM THE BEATLEMANIA ERA THE MCCARTNEY PROJECT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – CALUMET THEATRE, 340 6TH ST, CALUMET, MICH SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – SIDE STREET TAVERN, 18401 N. CREEK, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

