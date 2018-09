BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles - For No One

The Beatles - Dear Prudence (Alternate Take)

George – Your Love Is Forever

John – Intuition

Langley School – Band On The Run

The Beatles - P.S. I Love You

Kevin Burt – Eleanor Rigby

Professor Moptop

The Beatles - One After 909 (1/28/69)

The Beatles - Any Time At All

Paul – Get Started (Bonus)

Ringo – No No Song (Anthology)

The Beatles - Please Mister Postman

Shawn Mullins – What Is Life

9 am

The Beatles - It’s All Too Much

Fats Domino – Lady Madonna

The Beatles - Why Don’t We Do It In The Road

Paul – Back In Brazil

John Scofield – I Will

John – Imagine (Anthology)

The Beatles - In My Life

Mister Blotto – She’s A Woman

The Beatles - Too Much Monkey Business (BBC)

The Beatles - Day Tripper

Paul – Jet

The Beatles - Penny Lane

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – 50 FACTS FOR 50 YEARS OF THE WHITE ALBUM – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – MORTON GROVE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 6140 LINCOLN AVE, MORTON GROVE – FREE – KID FRIENDLY

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR - WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS AVES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – THURSDSAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM- MAC’S ON SLADE IN PALATINE, 117 W. SLADE ST, PALATINE

FREE RANGE UKULELE SOCIETY OF OAK PARK MEETUP – ALL BEATLES SONGS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – EASTGATE CAFÉ, 102 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY – 9:30 PM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – ACOUSTIC BEATLES TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 1:30 TILL 3 PM – ROSEMONT ANNUAL FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL, PARKWAY BANK PARK ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT, 5501 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 8 PM – McMORRAN THEATER, 701 McMORRAN BLVD, PORT HURON, MICH

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9:30 TILL MIDNIGHT – HARVEST FESTIVAL, 2701 RIPLEY ST, LAKE STATION, IND

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – SIDE STREET TAVERN, 10401 N. CREEK DR, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

HEISENBERG UNCERTAINTY PLAYERS PLAY ABBEY ROAD – SUNDAY, 3 TILL 5 PM – MAINSTAGE THEATRE AT PHEASANT RUN RESORT, 4051 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – 50 FACTS FOR 50 YEARS OF THE WHITE ALBUM – MONDAY, OCTOBER 8, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – SKOKIE PUBLIC LIBRARY, 5215 OAKTON ST, SKOKIE – FREE – KID FRIENDLY

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

