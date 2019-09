Breakfast With The Beatles – September 8, 2019

9 AM

The Beatles – All My Loving

Ringo – Sure To Fall

Superpickers – We Can Work It Out

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

Tomorrow – Strawberry Fields Forever

Paul – Move Over Busker

Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Sting & Brandi Carlile – Beware Of Darkness

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Because

John – Oh My Love (Take 6)

George – I’d Have You Anytime

The Beatles – Instant Karma

Paul – All Shook Up

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – SEPTEMBER 8, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – MORTON PUMPKIN FESTIVAL, 3RD ST & JEFFERSON AVE, MORTON, ILL THE FAB FOUR – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – PABST THEATRE, 144 E. WELLS, MILWAUKEE, WISC – ALL AGES LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 9 TILL MIDNIGHT – SIP BARRINGTON, 108 BARRINGTON COMMONS COURT, BARRINGTON AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY 7 PM – MALLOW RUN WINERY, 6964 W. WHITELAND RD, BARGERSVILLE, IND – CHILDREN UNDER 12 FREE 1964…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 8 PM – BLUE GATE THEATER, 187 N. VAN BUREN ST, SHIPSHEWANA, IND. THE FAB FOUR – SATURDAY, 8 PM – DIAMOND JOE CASINO, 301 BELL ST, DuBUKE, IOWA – 21+ THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM – DES PLAINES ELKS LODGE, 495 LEE ST, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 2:30 TILL 4:3- PM – HERITAGE FEST, NORTH OF 1ST & MAIN STS, WEST DUNDEE – ALL AGES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP - WEDNESDAY, 6:30 PM , SEPTEMBER 18TH – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – 6:30 PM , SEPTEMBER 18TH, BRIDGEVIEW PUBLIC LIBRARY, 7840 W. 79TH ST,, BRIDGEVIEW

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD , 7 PM – CLASS ON THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – ARLINGTON HEIGHTS MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 500 N. DUNTON AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S TEXTBOOK BEATLES VOLUME 2 RELEASED SEPTEMBER 10TH – DETAILS AT WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM.

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

