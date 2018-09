Breakfast With The Beatles – September 9, 2018

9 Am

The Beatles – Glass Onion

Paul – Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five

Jack Convery – Blackbird

The Beatles – Love You To

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling (Anthology)

Stereophonics – Don’t Let Me Down

Ringo – Hey Would You Hold It Down

John – It’s So Hard

The Beatles – Money

Guadacanal Diary – And Your Bird Can Sing

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (1/28/69)

The Beatles – Drive My Car

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - SEPTEMBER 9, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET AT DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AND ST. JOHNS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9:30 PM – RIVERS CASINO, 3000 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES – 21+

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, WILMETTE METRA PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY RD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – OGLE CENTER, INDIANA UNIVERSITY, 4201 GRANT LINE RD, NEW ALBANY, IND – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – MALLOW RUN WINTERY, 6964 W. WHITELAND RD, BARGERSVILLE, IND

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – 50 FACTS ON 50 YEARS OF THE WHITE ALBUM – 2:00 SUNDAY AFTERNOON, – LINCOLNWOOD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4000 W. PRATT AVE – FREE – KID FRIENDLY

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 3 TILL 5:00 PM – HERITAGE FEST, NORTH OF 1ST AND MAIN STS, WEST DUNDEE – ALL AGES – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

CELEBRATE THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF VAL CAMILLETTI – SUNDAY 4 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 W. ROOSEVELT, BERWYN – DOORS OPEN AT 3:30. BEATLE-LELES AT 4:30, SING TO LIVE AT 6:45, WHAT 4 W/SCOTT LIGON, CASEY McDONOUGH, PHIL ANGOTTI – 8:15 PM, AND OTHERS – TERRI HEMMERT WILL BE ONE OF THE M.C.’S

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM