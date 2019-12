Breakfast With The Beatles – December 15, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – I Am The Walrus

John – Watching The Wheels (Stripped Down)

Satan’s Cheerleaders – Christmastime Is Here Again

Paul – Friends To Go

The Beatmas – White Christmas

The Beatles – Baby Its You

Heartless Bastards – If Not For You (George Fest)

The Beatles – Please Please Me (Mono)

Sgt. Sauerkraut’s Polka Band – Christmas Day Was Yesterday Polka

The Beatles – She’s A Woman

Betty Lavette – The Word

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe

Ringo – Christmas Dance

9 AM

The Beatles – Run For Your Life

Darlene Love – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

George – Faster

Full Story Band W/K.T. Tunstall – Gimme Some Truth

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Golden Slumbers Medley

Lonely Hearts Band – Let It Snow

The Beatles – What You’re Doing

Stevie Wonder – We Can Work It Out

The Beatles – Please Mister Postman (Bbc)

Paul – Wonderful Christmas Time

John – You Are Here

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper/With A Little Help From My Friends

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – DECEMBER 15, 2019

PHIL ANGOTTI & FRIENDS – THURSDAY, 8 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 W. ROOSEVELT, BERWYN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAY GOEPPNER’S DECK THE HALLS CHRISTMAS BASH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – LePEEP CAFÉ, 10 E. NORTHWEST HIGHWAY, MOUNT PROSPECT – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLES – FRIDAY, 8 PM – SGT. SAUERKRAUT’S POLKA BAND, DANNY DONUTS & THE CRABBY ROAD BAND, BEATLE JAM AND OTHERS – FITZGERALDS, 6615 W. ROOSEVELT IN BERWYN – GLOVE DRIVE AND FUNDRAISER FOR THE NIGHT MINISTRY McLENNON – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 11:30 PM – DOC’S VICTORY PUB, 490 SPRING RD., ELMHURST SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

